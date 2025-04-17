Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2025

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2025. San Jose, the largest city in Northern California and the heart of Silicon Valley, continues to be a hub of innovation and creativity. The thriving tech industry, alongside other key sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, education, hospitality, and finance, fuels the city's dynamic economy.

The caliber of women represented on this list reflects the region's unique blend of culture and progress. This includes Nina Mushiana, a Director at NVIDIA. With over two decades of experience in information security and technology management, Mushiana has established a solid reputation for driving notable advancements in security posture and operational efficiency. At NVIDIA, she leads the Service Management office and is actively engaged in driving innovation in AI and cutting-edge technologies.

We also honor Lucy Chen, Vice President of the Claris FileMaker Platform Engineering at Apple. Chen is responsible for strategic planning, innovation, research and development, product development, and business operations for the FileMaker engineering division. She aligns technological advancements with organizational goals to drive sustained growth and maintain market leadership.

Finally, we congratulate Hala Kmeid, Global President of ASAP Systems, a provider of cloud and on-premises inventory system and asset tracking solutions. Kmeid is responsible for all aspects of engineering, marketing, sales, support, and quality assurance. Her leadership ensures that ASAP Systems maintains a high level of performance and efficiency.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of San Jose for 2025.

Stella Su (Centauri Capital Partners, LLC), Hayden Brown (Upwork), Kelly Vincent (Auctane), Yiwen Li (Bayview Development Group), Gabriela Bunea (GAF Energy), Veena Gundavelli (Emagia Corporation), Myda Acevedo (Cisco), Nora Crivello (WESTPAK, Inc.), Carolyn Henry (Intel Corporation), Jie Zhu (PP&Co), Fran Dillard (Micron Technology), Almaz Negash (African Diaspora Network), Christine Holly Ngo (Silicon Valley Elite Manufacturing), Diana Phuong (Braven), Dr. Karen Philbrick (Mineta Transportation Institute), Shveta Somalwar (Bank of America), Wandia Chiuri (Reactionpower), Diana Pohle (BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc), Nina Mushiana (NVIDIA), Paridhi Nadarajan (Persistent), Ting O'Connor (UBS), Roopa Malavally (ServiceNow), Maryam Heller (Tata Consultancy Services), Lindsay Devine (Palo Alto Networks), Dr. Tanvi Kothari (Lucas College & Graduate School of Business, San Jose State University), and many others.

