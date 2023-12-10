Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Seattle for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Seattle for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Seattle for 2023. Seattle stands as the technology epicenter of the West Coast, housing influential corporations such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. These formidable entities support a substantial workforce in the Seattle region, offering competitive salaries to their employees. The city's diverse and eclectic culture ensures that individuals with a wide array of interests can find their niche. This year's awardees are notable leaders spanning industries including technology and software, aerospace, biotechnology and life sciences, and retail. Each brings a unique and valuable perspective to the organizations they serve.

Among this year's awardees is Microsoft's EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Amy Hood, who oversees the company's global finance organization and actively participated in the execution of key acquisitions including LinkedIn, GitHub, and Nuance Communications. Awardee Rachel Antalek, Chief Global Food Innovation Officer of Pizza Hut, showcases her passion for mapping long-term vision and delivering shareholder value in the food and beverage industry, skillfully building teams and coalitions to drive consumer-informed innovation. Also awarded is Reema Nath, Vice President of Information Technology at Thermo Fisher Scientific, who leads innovation-driven technology strategies, spearheads digital transformation initiatives, and plays a pivotal role in strategic portfolio management across the IT landscape for corporate functions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Seattle for 2023.

Sara Kelly (Starbucks), Rachel Antalek (Pizza Hut), Linh Peters (Walgreens), Amy Hood (Microsoft), Reema Nath (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Amy Clemetson (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Michelle Vargo (Puget Sound Energy), Felisa Martin (Bristol Myers Squibb), Shane Fisher (Boston Consulting Group), Beth Gray (Iron Mountain), Sara Staggs (Aerotek), Mary Stata (Mercy Corps), Kristen Quillin (YNV Group), Michelle Maggs (D-Wave), Rebecca Pomering (Moss Adams), Jennifer Johnston (SunPower), Kate Godfrey (Karl Storz Endoscopy), Amy Masterson (MOD Pizza), Sarah Jacob (MedBridge), Michele Smith (Museum of Pop Culture), Amy Pelly (Amperity), Kim Mulvaney (Era Living), Renuka Ayer (Agility Robotics), Rana Muminoglu (Concentric), Nadia Dac (Omeros Corporation), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-seattle-for-2023/

