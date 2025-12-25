Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Seattle for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Seattle for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Seattle for 2025. Seattle is a center for large-scale technology development, aerospace engineering, and global trade, supported by one of the country's most concentrated technical and research workforces. Leaders in the region often operate at the intersection of private industry, public institutions, and international markets, where decisions carry operational and economic consequences well beyond the city itself. This year's honorees reflect that environment, guiding organizations and teams whose work shapes systems, services, and industries with global reach.

Among this year's honorees is Margaret Dawson, Chief Marketing Officer of SUSE, a global provider of enterprise open source software. Dawson brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector and has built a career spanning strategic marketing, brand development, and organizational growth. At SUSE, she leads global marketing strategy, strengthens brand positioning, expands the company's international presence, and shapes how the organization communicates its role within the enterprise open source market.

We also recognize Kirsten Provence, Executive Director at Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest not-for-profit integrated health plan. Provence brings extensive experience in security, supply chain security, and trade compliance. She is responsible for establishing governance, compliance, and quality improvement practices for the National Security Services organization and oversees the deployment of the Prevention of Workplace Violence program. Her role also includes managing loss prevention, security investigations, and security training and development initiatives.

Lastly, we honor Melody Zhang, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Central Puget Sound Service Area at Providence Swedish. Zhang previously served in senior HR roles at several leading employers, most recently as CHRO of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, one of the largest wine companies in the U.S. and the oldest in Washington state, where she supported the organization through an ownership transition and implemented new workforce programs. At Providence Swedish, she leads HR strategy for the Central Puget Sound service area, supporting the First Hill, Cherry Hill, Ballard, Issaquah, and Redmond campuses and ensuring high-quality HR services for more than 9,000 caregivers.

Christina Lomasney (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory), Elise Arnold (University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics), Margaret Dawson (SUSE), Lauren Gums (Transcarent), Melody Zhang (Providence Swedish), Tama Huang (Cherre), Kate Godfrey (KARL STOR), Jenny Lam (Oracle), Elizabeth MacPherson Hearn (Mithun), Sara Aiello (KnowBe4), Samantha Rist (Hiya Inc.), Jennifer Spall (JPMorgan Chase), Mallory Boulter (Remitly), Jennifer Lill (Pfizer), Kayla Spiess (Equinix), Kristin Gibson (Broadridge), Stephanie Malveira (Pfizer), Stephanie Gall (Cint), Renee' Dornan Baltazar (DNA&STONE), Sandrine Tshiamala (Women in Tech | Seattle-Based Global Innovation Leader), Maggie Jones (Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute), Kirsten Provence (Kaiser Permanente), Shaye Anderson (Nordstrom), Noehly Tzintzun (Friends of Youth), Ashley Madden (DomainTools), and many others.

