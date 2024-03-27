Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2024

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2024. In 2022, South Carolina's economy was ranked as the 25th largest in the US. Though the state's economy is heavily dependent on tourism, many dynamic, innovative industries thrive there. These include advanced manufacturing, aerospace, technology, research, distribution, and more.

Across these sectors, South Carolina women hold many leadership roles, as is the case for one of this year's awardees, Jennifer Martin, VP of Quality for the industry-leading kidney population health management company Healthmap Solutions. In her role Martin leverages her long-time career dedicated to improving quality of care by ensuring a seamless and improved experience for providers and patients.

Another award recipient, Willette Burnham-Williams, an experienced senior leader in higher education, leads and manages the enterprise wide strategic diversity initiatives at the Medical University of South Carolina as its Chief Equity Officer.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Marie Prentice, the Chief Operating Officer for Powerhouse Operatives. With nearly two decades of leadership experiences including stints with President Obama's administration and with other political campaigns, Prentice has an impressive background in managing complex logistics and strategies in the operational and political sectors.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2024.

Willette Burnham-Williams (Medical University of South Carolina), Jess Abbott (Greenville Center for Creative Arts), Jackie Draws (Palmetto Goodwill), Jackie Draws (Palmetto Goodwill), Emily Wilhoit (Blue Acorn iCi), Natalia Aresu (Humana), Vicki Peek (Find Great People), Kearney Dewing (Prosek Partners), Denise Croden (George P Johnson Experience Marketing), Angela Gallo (Coker University), Marie Prentice (Powerhouse Operatives), Missy Ryan Penland (Clemson University), Jeannette Andrews (University of South Carolina), Susan Kammeraad-Campbell (Joggling Board Press), Elizabeth Regan (University of South Carolina), Christine Greenleaf (Brighthouse Financial), Kate Buckholz (WEX), Laurie Haughey (Clemson University), Mary Alexander (University of South Carolina), Chantel Greenfield (Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System), Koshina Legette (PwC Columbia, SC), Kate Konopasek (Toray Composite Materials America), Ellen Hart (1st Franklin Financial), Linda J. Walder (The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation), Christina Tran (Contender Development), Brittany Riley (Veris), Cathryn Stevens (The Riley Institute at Furman), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/24/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-south-carolina-for-2024/

