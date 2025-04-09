Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2025

New York, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2025. While South Carolina is widely celebrated for its southern charm, welcoming communities, and deep cultural roots, it is also a hub of economic innovation and growth. The state's continued expansion is fueled by key sectors including advanced materials, manufacturing, automotive, electric vehicles, agribusiness, life sciences, and technology. With a strong emphasis on research and development, South Carolina is attracting both domestic and international investment—making it an increasingly vital player in the national economy.

Among this year's honorees is Koshina Legette, a Director for PwC. Legette leads several professional revenue cycle teams in providing operational support functions for hospitals and medical groups. She remains dedicated to achieving results that drive overall efficiencies and operational success for her clients, and she consistently sharpens her expertise with a knack for connecting the smallest details to business objectives as she applies her diverse healthcare knowledge.

We also honor Jess Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of the Greenville Center for Creative Arts (GCCA). At GCCA, Abbott has orchestrated a series of transformative initiatives, each to enhance the center's impact and reach within the community. Her commitment to inclusivity and accessibility is evident in creating new programs tailored to uplift underserved communities through the transformative power of art.

Finally, we acknowledge Christina Sayers, Director of International Affairs at the University of South Carolina. Throughout her tenure, Sayers has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in international education by conducting extensive in-person visits with global partners, significantly increasing student participation in study abroad programs and expanding international student enrollment.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 50 Women Leaders of South Carolina for 2025.

Jess Abbott (Greenville Center for Creative Arts), Page Keller (Knack), Jenny Dennis (Trio Solutions), Nola Grant (Nephron Pharmaceuticals), Theresa Younis (Agape Care Group), Elise Davis-McFarland (The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association), Nicolle DuBose (Playa Bowls), Missy Ryan Penland (Clemson University), Beverley Francis-Gibson (Together Women Rise), Chantel Greenfield (Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System), Elizabeth Regan (University of South Carolina), Alicia Davis (The Davis Financial & Associates Group), Angela Peters (Voorhees University), Lindsey McMillion Stemann (McMillion Consulting), Christine Greenleaf (Symetra), Kate Buckholz (WEX), Kelly Frey (Feed the Children), Megan Dean (R2P Innovations), Koshina Legette (PwC), Ellen Hart (1st Franklin Financial), Linda J. Walder (The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation), Christina Tran (Contender Development), Chantelle Respert (Allstate Insurance Company), Christina Sayers (The University of South Carolina), Melinda Waldrop (Great American Media Services), Mandy Von See (Fore All Club), MeOcia DeMirro Coleman (UNFI), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/top-50-women-leaders-of-south-carolina-for-2025/

