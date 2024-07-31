Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2024

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2024. South Dakota's economy is well-known for top trade industries, driven by a hands-on workforce and exceptional women leaders. Key sectors such as manufacturing, livestock, financial services, insurance, cybersecurity, biofuels, bioscience, and advanced agriculture, including precision farming, form the backbone of the state's economic landscape. With a GDP of approximately $69 billion, the finance and insurance industries are the most significant contributors to this economic success.

The Mount Rushmore State is home to an impressive list of women leaders in a variety of top industries. Among these leaders is Kristi Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer of Agtegra Cooperative, a local agricultural cooperative. With over 30 years of experience, Johnson has held senior roles in the agricultural, financial, and biofuels sectors.

Next, we honor the accomplishments of science and biotechnology leader Jill Weimer, Chief Science Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, a global patient-focused biotechnology company. With a PhD in neuroscience, Weimer is a developmental neuroscientist who also serves as a scientist and professor in the field.

Finally, we congratulate Maria Walz, Chief Financial Officer of Hefty Seed Company, one of the fastest-growing seed brands in the country. As the leader of a finance team, Walz has been instrumental in achieving 77% enterprise growth.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2024.

Erika Batcheller (Sanford Health), Kristina Schroder (Encompass Health), Sheila Anderson (Daktronics, Inc.), Sandra Ogunremi (Monument Health), Catrina Rodgers (MCI), Margaret Carmody (Washington Pavilion), Pam Homan (Augustana University), Jennifer McCready (NRC Health), Kira Kimball (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Nikki Hardin (Data Dimensions), Megan Kleinsasser (Accura HealthCare), Fredel Thomas (Dakota Wesleyan University), Kristi Johnson (Agtegra Cooperative), Barb Rezac (Mount Marty University), Lynda Barrie (Orthopedic Institute), Melissa Wagner (Brookings Health System), Maria Walz (Hefty Seed Company), Angela Avila (Robert Sharp & Associates), Nicole Kerkenbush (CHIME), Amy Crissinger (Dakota State University), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/29/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-south-dakota-for-2024/

