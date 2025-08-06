Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2025. Known for its wide-open landscapes, rich Native American heritage, and thriving outdoor tourism, South Dakota is also home to a dynamic economy rooted in agriculture and expanding into many other sectors, including manufacturing, bioscience, and cybersecurity. From the rolling prairies and farmlands to the innovative sectors fueling economic growth, South Dakota and its leaders continue to evolve.

This year's honorees include Lindsay Stevenson, the Chief Transformation Officer of BPM. Stevenson drives innovation, data intelligence, change management, and strategic initiatives at the firm. She has spent the last 20 years serving as a change agent in the accounting profession. As a consultant, she has overseen diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives, cultural alignment frameworks, coaching programs, and organizational alignment plans. Her past projects include developing and executing implicit bias discovery and transformation programs, leading teams through business combination strategies and procedures, and overseeing enterprise software selection and implementation processes.

Among this year's awardees is also Barb Rezac, the Vice President for Mission and Advancement of Mount Marty University. With over 29 years of experience with exemplary skills in team building, fundraising, visionary strategic planning, financial and project management, complex event planning, community and donor relations, program and curriculum development, and building trusted relationships, Rezac serves in an executive leadership role to advance the mission and expand the profile of the university. She executed two fundraising campaigns for university capital and annual fund needs, increasing endowment by 168%, leading a talented team in raising over $40 million, and generating a pipeline of future donors.

Finally, we celebrate the career of Kristina Schroder, the Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health. Schroder is a licensed occupational therapist and a certified IRF PPS specialist. She leads a team of over 150 dedicated healthcare professionals who provide high-quality post-acute care to patients with complex rehabilitation needs. With more than 13 years of experience in the inpatient rehabilitation industry, she has a strong track record of improving clinical outcomes, financial performance, and patient satisfaction, while ensuring compliance with CMS regulatory requirements and TJC DSC programs.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of South Dakota for 2025.

Erika Batcheller (Sanford Health), Kristina Schroder (Encompass Health), Sandra Ogunremi (Monument Health), Lindsay Stevenson (BPM), Pam Homan (Augustana University), Kendall Jones (ProAg), Juli Anshutz (Sioux Steel Company), Hannah Entenman (Abacus Wealth Partners), Barb Rezac (Mount Marty University), Robin Zebroski (Monument Health), Shamba Schmidt (Epsilon), Scyller Borglum (WSP USA), Sarah Rose (Daktronics), Kelsey Nelson (Ruffalo Noel Levitz), Brooke Fitts (First International Bank & Trust), Keli Books (South Dakota State University Foundation), Lori Cope (South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership), Jean Moore (Sterling), Fredel Thomas (Dakota Wesleyan University), Katie LeCompte (Spring Health), Maggie Saugstad (Vern Eide Motorcars), Helen Clover (Coreworks), Jean Christensen-Riley (Evolent) and Stephanie Battell (Monument Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-south-dakota-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire