Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of St. Louis for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of St. Louis for 2024. The four counties that make up the city of St. Louis account for nearly 40% of the workforce for the entire state of Missouri. In this thriving city, top industries such as advanced manufacturing, digital transformation, fintech, and bioscience thrive alongside traditional sectors like healthcare, financial services, education, and transportation.

Business leaders in Mound City bring a wealth of education and experience, driving advancement across these diverse sectors. Among them is Holly Breuer, President of Prosper CPAs. With over 20 years of experience in the accounting industry, Breuer launched this public accounting firm in 2022 and now leads an expanding team, focusing on a broadening range of financial services.

Next, we congratulate Erin Oller. A seasoned leader in the aerospace industry, Oller is Director of Domestic Business Development and strategy for Boeing Global Services, a company that delivers complete, cost-competitive service solutions for commercial, defense, and space customers.

Lastly, we honor Kimberly Prescott, a dynamic leader with a wealth of experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries. As Director of Talent Acquisition in Global Strategic Skills and Pipelining at Bayer, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, Prescott has made her mark through groundbreaking diversity initiatives and marketing strategies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of St. Louis for 2024.

Elizabeth Edwards (Amazon), Natalie Haynes (EY), Angela Hart (KPMG), Erin Oller (Boeing Global Services), Anju Gupta (Northwestern Mutual), Alicia Hayek (Fresenius Kabi), Jenna Mihm (Ascension), Kimberly Prescott (Bayer), Aparna Deora (Pfizer), Ming Zu (Emerson), Casey Reed (Sanofi), Alecia McGuire (Enterprise Holdings), Zundra Bryant (Cushman & Wakefield), Stacy Brown (Rabobank), Kristi Tramont (SoFi), Emily Thibodeau (A Maritz Global Events Company), Dr. Laura Pletz (BluePearl Pet Hospital), Beth Gunter (Spry Digital), Meredith Osborn (Parkside Financial Bank & Trust), Carla Bailey (Washington University in St. Louis), Ashley Senters (McClure Engineering-St. Louis (MEP), Katie Medeiros (LifeGuides), Christine Hoffmann (Interior Investments), Rose Thompson (ButcherJoseph & Co.), Holly Breuer (Prosper CPAs), and many others.

