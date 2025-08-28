Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of St. Louis for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of St. Louis for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of St. Louis for 2025. From nationally ranked universities and research hospitals to fast-growing sectors like advanced manufacturing and ag-tech, St. Louis has built an economy that carries influence well beyond the Midwest. The leaders recognized here play a decisive role in that growth, shaping industries and strengthening the city's place on the national stage.

Among this year's honorees is Holly Breuer, President of Prosper CPAs. With over 20 years of experience in the accounting industry, Breuer launched the accounting firm in December 2022 with five CPAs and supporting staff. The firm has since expanded its focus to include assurance services and merger and acquisition consulting. In addition to her client work, Breuer is a highly requested speaker in the St. Louis business community and assists attorneys and wealth advisors with their clients in areas of business and tax consultation.

We also recognize Anju Gupta, Chief Data and AI Officer of BNSF Railway, one of the largest railroad networks in North America. Gupta is a visionary leader with more than 20 years of experience driving data and analytics functions across diverse industries. She is skilled in leading large technology teams with a unique combination of strategic vision, analytics expertise, and execution focus, and is recognized for industry leadership in building and implementing real-time data and AI and GenAI platforms.

Finally, we celebrate Karen Renner, Head of E-commerce Sales at Anheuser-Busch, a leading American brewer. Renner leads e-commerce on the national retailer sales team, driving online sales, market share, and digital penetration for large format channels including mass, grocery, and package liquor. She built and oversees the E-commerce Center of Excellence, championing omni-channel and digital shelf excellence and bringing to life best-in-class onsite merchandising that drives sales performance.

Connie Collins (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville), Dr. Lynn Eschenbacher (Quva), Anju Gupta (Northwestern Mutual), Missy Kelley (Anders CPAs + Advisors), Latonya Keaton (CoBank), Julie Kulawiec (MTM, Inc.), Lusnail Haberberger (LUZCO Technologies LLC), Nicole Roach (Saint Louis University), Jenny Meyer (Tax, Anders CPAs + Advisors), Sandra Sullivan (Muscular Dystrophy Association), Holly Breuer (Prosper CPAs), Melissa Van Dyke (Creative Group), Lesley Sanchez (Anders CPAs + Advisors), Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser (DirectTrust), Marissa Kinsey (BeatBox Beverages), Dorothy Spenner (Burford Capital), Michelle Mitchell (Forsythe Findley Wealth Advisors), Katherine Medeiros (LifeGuides), Leigha Wilkerson (Advantage Solutions), Erin Oller (Boeing), Christine Hoffmann (Continua Interiors), Casey Reed (Sanofi), DeAmbra Crochrell (University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy In St. Louis), Kimberly Prescott (Bayer), and Katie Miller Blakemore (Carrum Health), and many others.

