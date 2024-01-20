Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2024. Nestled along the Gulf Coast, Tampa is renowned for its breathtaking beaches and dynamic culture. The city's economic landscape extends far beyond its cultural allure. Diverging from the conventional focus on tourism and maritime industries, the city has positioned itself as a hub for innovation and technology, attracting major corporations such as Franklin Templeton and WellCare Health Plans. The achievements of this year's leaders underscore Tampa's proactive embrace of diverse and impactful leadership. As Tampa continues to shape a forward-thinking economic landscape, these women leaders play a pivotal role in steering their respective organizations toward continuous growth and innovation.

Among this year's honorees is Gisselle Cerezo, Global Vice President of Commercialization and Strategy at Mastercard, whose executive career spans more than two decades in product development, defining strategic focus, and cultivating key partnerships across the payments and technology landscape. Awardee Patrician Henderson, Principal of Analytics and Cognitive at Deloitte Consulting, has made outstanding contributions to Artificial Intelligence and data solutions in industrial sectors through her expertise in cutting-edge technologies and strategic preparations for business futures. Also awarded is Maggie Burke, Senior Vice President at Capital One's Commercial Real Estate Team, who specializes in advising and supporting commercial property owners and operators across the US in capital markets and debt strategies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2024.

Tanya McNally (Centene), Carmella Sebastian (CareCentrix), Maggie Burke (Capital One Commercial Real Estate), Sylvia Parker (Paychex), Bethlee McLaughlin (AscendX Consulting), Victoria Kuklina (Pinnacle Home Care), Brittany Scott (Zenwork, Inc), Kit Robertson (Integra Connect), Dr. Shirley Davis (SDS Global Enterprises), Shilpa Saxena (Forum Health), Lori Krull (Sinatra & Co.), Mallory Taylor (Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance), Kelly Ground (Gray Harbor Digital), Adrienne Dorison (Run Like Clockwork), Talyn Guercio (SGP Advisors), Starr Sackstein (Mastery Portfolio), Maria Jameson (Federal Retirement Experts), Christina Wojcik (LexFusion), Phara McLachlan (Nahteava), Julie Rupenski (MedBest Recruiting), Tricia Manning (White Cap Coaching), Tammy L. Davis (StevenDouglas), Karen Mertes (Fulfill Your Destiny), Rachel Slowey (eTeam), Peggy Vo (iFIT), Neidy Blanton (MedBest Senior Care Recruiting), Bonnie Taylor (Remington Hospitality), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/01/17/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-tampa-for-2024/

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields.

