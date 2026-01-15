Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2026. Set along Florida's Gulf Coast, Tampa has grown into one of the state's largest and most influential cities, shaped by a history that spans its early military roots, the rise of the cigar trade, and decades of economic expansion tied to its port and regional reach. Today, the area is recognized as a major hub for business growth and relocation, with an economy supported by tourism, healthcare, finance, technology, construction, maritime operations, education, life sciences, and defense.

Among this year's honorees is Bonnie Taylor, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Remington Hospitality, based at the Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore. Taylor has led the property's commercial strategy, contributing to sustained market performance year after year. Under her leadership, the Commercial Strategy team has consistently ranked among top performers in the market, supported by disciplined analysis and effective use of business intelligence tools. She also places strong emphasis on team development, fostering a collaborative work environment, and investing in mentorship and internal growth.

We also celebrate Jennifer Pope, a Global Client Services Partner at EY. Pope has an exceptional record of success delivering world-class performance across diverse, highly matrixed organizations. Her 20 years of leadership experience span public service, including the Department of Defense and military health systems, as well as commercial sectors, including not-for-profit health systems, trauma centers, physician provider networks, and durable medical equipment. She demonstrates a strong ability to align leaders, craft a clear vision, and solve complex business problems involving strategy, people, process, and technology.

Finally, we congratulate Gisele Gobes, a Client Executive Partner at Atos, a global leader in digital transformation. Gobes is a high-energy sales leader committed to helping companies achieve their overall objectives and is a strategic problem-solver who envisions smart solutions and executes with urgency across all levels of the organization. She is a hands-on leader with international experience who keeps teams focused and productive, consistently overachieving on measured objectives through a disciplined approach, personal ownership, and follow-through.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tampa for 2026.

Traci Thompson, MD (Humana), Suzanne McCormick (YMCA of the USA (National Resource Office), Stephanie Conners (BayCare Health System), Andrea Sugden (CoAdvantage), Sandy Lohr (Vendasta), Megan Tirone, MD (BayCare Health System), Angelica Connor (Stansell Construction), Melissa Seixas (Duke Energy Corporation), Phara E. McLachlan (Nahteava), Peggy Ward (Capstone Tropical Holdings, Inc.), Carolyn Eagen (Kinstak), Dr. Shirley Davis (SDS Global Enterprises), Stephanie S. Abbott (hxology), Talyn Guercio (SGP Advisors), Suzanne Diaz (Fifth Third Bank), Angela Ratliff (MUFG), Georgia Groc (U.S. Bank), Delia Glover (Avery Dennison), Kristina Bennett Contreras (Network Development of Aledade, Inc.), Brittany Scott (EQ Enterprise), Mallory Tai Taylor (MTT Innovations, LLC), Dara M. Simon (Cherry Bekaert), Chelly Conley (KnowBe4), Melanie McPeak (Cherry Bekaert), Elizabeth Vanneste (Crescive Services) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/01/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-tampa-for-2026/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

