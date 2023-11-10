Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2023. When people envision Tennessee, they typically associate it with its delectable fried cuisine, renowned whiskey, and a rich musical heritage that birthed various genres such as country, blues, and rock. The state is also the proud host of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most frequented national park in the U.S., welcoming over 12 million visitors annually. However, Tennessee offers much more than these well-known aspects, including a diverse and thriving economy. Notably, the area houses several major corporations, such as FedEx, the world's largest courier company, and AutoZone, the largest retailer of automotive parts in the country.

Fortunately, there has been a significant evolution within Tennessee's wide range of industries, marked by an increasing focus on women assuming leadership roles. This positive development signifies not only progress in the quest for gender equality but also underscores the invaluable contributions women have made across the various sectors that drive economic health for the Volunteer State — and beyond. In fact, some of the recipients of this year's accolades are associated with well-known brands in the country, including FedEx, AT&T, Dollar General, and others.

This year's honorees include Stacy Mill, the VP of IT and CISO at Nashville Electric Service. Globally recognized for her leadership and and technical vision, Mill is accountable for all IT strategy and execution across corporate systems including cybersecurity for the 11th largest public utility in the U.S. Awardee Nicole Bulgarino is an EVP for Ameresco, supporting the company's mission to mitigate climate change and energize a more sustainable world. An industry veteran with 25 years of experience, Bulgarino's numerous accomplishments include overseeing the development and implementation of over $3 billion of sustainable solutions in federal and government energy projects.

Lastly, we have the CHRO for Ardent Health Services, Carolyn Schneider, who has worked in the private equity-backed and investor-owned health system sectors throughout her entire career. This includes spending a decade at Capella Healthcare, which consistently received Best Place to Work designations from Modern Healthcare, Becker's Review, The Oklahoman, and The Tennessean, all while under Schneider's leadership.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2023.

Jill Brannon (FedEx), Joelle Phillips (AT&T Tennessee), Emily Taylor (Dollar General), Sara Correa (Bridgestone Americas), Rosslyn Cooper (WSP), Staci Jackson (LPL Financial), Deb Kirinovic (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - ALSAC), Lisa Stinnett (Inhabit®), Pamela Owen (Gallagher), Abby Hamm (Covenant), Lashell Vaughn (Memphis Light, Gas and Water), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Stacy Mill (Nashville Electric Service), Patricia Bible (KaTom Restaurant Supply, INC), Donna Jones (AdvoCap Insurance Agency, Inc.), Julie Henderson (Data Facts), Laura Deleot (Circa Creative Studios), Jennifer Outland (Rand Property Management), Monica Gawet (Tennessee Marble Company), Sherri Brooks (Baptist Memorial Health Care), Michelle Rigsby (Advocate Capital, Inc.), Alexa Voytek (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation), Katherine Briefs (RenUSA.org), Marian Matthis (Blackbird Studio), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/11/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-tennessee-for-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire