Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2024. These exceptional women leaders represent the driving force behind Tennessee's diverse and thriving economy, making significant contributions to key industries like agriculture, tourism, healthcare, insurance, banking, real estate, and finance. Known for its vibrant music scene and rich cultural attractions, The Volunteer State not only attracts tourists but draws unique talent to its dynamic work opportunities across these vital sectors and beyond.

This year's honorees include trailblazers like Emily Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Dollar General. Taylor leads the company's merchandising, marketing, global sourcing, digital, merchandise operations, customer insights, channel innovation, and in-store experience efforts for Dollar General and its more than 18,000 stores.

We also honor Christine Norton, Head of Sales at Otter. Previously serving in leadership roles for Postmates and Walmart, Norton has been instrumental in establishing Otter's enterprise segment and scaling their growth to billions of orders and over 100,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

Finally, we recognize Julie Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer of Data Facts. In this role, Henderson has been pivotal in driving growth and establishing long-term client satisfaction, contributing to the company's success as a trusted partner in background screening.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2024.

Emily Taylor (Dollar General), Rosslyn Cooper (WSP), Carolyn Schneider (Ardent Health Services), Staci Jackson (LPL Financial), Rachael Britt-McGraw (Summit Medical Group), Deborah Kirinovic (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital), Pamela Owen (Workforce Benefits Excellence LLC), Raziel Bravo (GEODIS), Lashell Vaughn (Memphis Light, Gas and Water), Laure Thibodeau (Quarterra Group), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Brittany Cole (Career Thrivers), Rebecca Tolene (Tennessee Valley Authority), Rita Dancey (Maryland Electric Co.), Stacy Mill (Pivot Tech Solutions), Emily Trapani (Google Fiber), Patricia Bible (KaTom Restaurant Supply, INC), Candace Wills (Holley Inc.), Rebecca King (Nashville Predators Foundation), Laura Deleot (Circa Creative Studios), Julie Henderson (Data Facts), Keva Cooper (Splash), Holly Cooper (Hope Enterprise), Jennifer Brantley (MP&F Strategic Communications), Rachell Bilbrey (Builtwell Bank), Ashley Russell (Petfolk), Jameson Murrey (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital), Sherri Brooks (Baptist Memorial Health Care), Michelle Rigsby (Advocate Capital, Inc.), Alexa Voytek (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation), Leslie Durham Brown (Clarendale West End, Life Care Services), Katherine Briefs (RenUSA), Wendy Pinson (Topography Health), Christine Norton (Otter), Brigitte Tubbs-Jones (Metro Nashville Public Schools), Ginger Spencer (Inogen) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/30/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-tennessee-for-2024/

