Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2025. Tennessee is recognized for its deep cultural heritage, from the music traditions of country, blues, rock and roll, and gospel to its culinary roots. It is also an economic force, with strengths in healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, finance, technology, agriculture, and tourism. Across these sectors, women leaders are shaping strategy, building institutions, and guiding growth that reaches well beyond the state's borders.

This year's awardees represent the caliber of leadership driving progress across these sectors. Among them is Raziel Bravo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Management at GEODIS. Bravo is responsible for the oversight, reporting, and management of the Americas region's strategic management office. She leads activities related to strategy development, provides key industry insights, supports the identification and targeting of potential acquisitions, and seeks opportunities to optimize the business. Concurrently, she manages product strategy.

We also honor Jennifer Brantley, a Managing Partner at MP&F Strategic Communications. With more than 30 years in public relations and marketing, Brantley has guided strategies for companies across Tennessee and beyond. She has led award-winning local and national campaigns for clients including Kirkland's, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and Integral Senior Living, shaping communications that support both business goals and community presence.

Finally, we congratulate Rita Dancey, CEO of Maryland Electric Co. Dancey directs a team focused on delivering electrical design and contracting services for commercial and industrial clients. With a lifetime in the electrical industry, she brings a wealth of experience, including boots-on-the-ground service, emergency management, and many big-box retail rollouts, and applies her expertise in estimating, consulting, and management to projects of all sizes.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Tennessee for 2025.

Emily Taylor (Dollar General), Rosslyn Cooper (WSP), Carolyn Schneider (Ardent Health Services), Monique Butler (HCA Healthcare), Stephanie Daniel (Fifth Third Bank), Pamela Owen (Deloitte), Raziel Bravo (GEODIS), Brittney Ezell (Keller Williams Realty), Lashell Vaughn (Memphis Light, Gas, and Water), Amy Ware (HCA Healthcare), Staci L. Jackson (LPL Financial), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Brittany N. Cole (Career Thrivers), Rebecca Tolene (Tennessee Valley Authority), Rita Dancey (Maryland Electric Co.), Emily Trapani (Google Fiber), Patricia Bible (KaTom Restaurant Supply, INC), Stefana Rusu (Acxiom), Amy Farrar (Pinnacle Financial Partners), Jennifer Brantley (MP&F Strategic Communications), Robin Everhart (Specialtycare), Jessica Manning (Hattie B's Hot Chicken), Kate Chinn (MP&F Strategic Communications), Angela Anderson (Novartis), Mona Hodge (Smith Gee Studio), Tammy Henry (Data Facts), Lisa Gosselin (Cars Commerce), Christine Norton (Resi Media), Brigitte Tubbs-Jones (Metro Nashville Public Schools), Amy Culpepper (Robert Half), Maureen Nachtsheim (Zscaler), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-tennessee-for-2025/

