Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Texas for 2024

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Texas for 2024. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the diverse economy – the eighth largest economy on the globe. The primary industries in the Lone Star State range from insurance and manufacturing to healthcare and entertainment. The second largest state in the nation, real estate is also a major sector, along with professional services, energy, and IT.

This year's honorees feature Nivera Wallani, the Global Chief Development Officer for the world's second-largest restaurant chain, KFC. Wallani oversees all store development in over 145 countries and territories and over 26,000 restaurants.

Serving AT&T since 2006, Michelle Jordan currently serves as the Chief Diversity Officer for the world's fourth-largest telecommunications company. She is responsible for leveraging AT&T's diversity and inclusion strategy, programs, and partnerships to drive innovation and growth.

Finally, among this year's honorees is Indu Jain, the Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Capital One. With over 20 years of technology experience, Jain leads an organization of technologists who are re-inventing the Auto Finance business by leveraging cloud, digital technologies, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Nivera Wallani (KFC), Michelle Jordan (AT&T), Kristy Bellows (Acorn International, LLC), Phung Ngo-Burns (Catalyze), Neisha Strambler-Butler (McKesson), Jennifer Sorenson (AtkinsRéalis), Jackie Purdy (NCR Atleos), Jess Bass Bolander (Lockton Companies), Erika Tolar (Forward Air), Alice Paik (Brown Advisory), Elisa Cardnell (Service Women's Action Network), Jolene Weinstein (PorchLight Real Estate Group), Gabrielle Bryant (Cadence Insurance), Gabriella Palmeri (Healthvana, Inc), Lisa Brantley (Mercuri Urval), Sabrina Harrison (MINT Dentistry), Dolly Kripalani (onsemi), Nidhi Bagri (Sabre Corporation), Lynn Costlow Langston (PosiGen), Lily Bain (HealthHelp), Ezinne Okoro (VML), Ioana Bazavan (Accenture), Maricela Bassler (BB's Tex-Orleans), Shannon Buerk (engage2learn), Dana Taylor (Lone Star Hazmat Response), Odessa Jenkins (Bonfire), Neena Newberry (Newberry Solutions), Adelle Archer (Eterneva), Abby Alford (CBRE), Stephanie Cox (Enertis Applus+), Julia Amponsah-Gilder (Houston ISD), Molly Coughlin (Heidrick & Struggles), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/01/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-texas-for-2024/

