Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of the Mountain Region for 2023

NEW YORK , Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of the Mountain Region for 2023. One of the fastest-growing areas in the country, the Mountain Region is a collection of eight western states that are characterized by extensive mountainous terrain. Known for its picturesque natural beauty, the area includes states such as Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Arizona, among others. Prime real estate, the territory is rich in natural resources and is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and tourists alike – offering abundant opportunities for businesses to flourish. With a strong presence in industries like energy and cutting-edge manufacturing, the Mountain Region effectively harnesses its strengths to attract investments in emerging and reshored industries.

At the helm of these flourishing state economies are many of the women listed in this year's award. These accomplished executives are respected leaders at some of the country's most well-known organizations, including the likes of Oracle, an NFL team, and MGM Resorts. We celebrate each of them for their outstanding leadership, innovation, and significant contributions to their industries. Moreover, we recognize and appreciate the inspiration and motivation they offer to other women, encouraging them to strive for leadership roles.

Among the honorees for this year, we have Kate Moss, who serves as an SVP and Market Executive at Bank of America. In her role, Moss oversees philanthropic initiatives, sponsorships, and community relations in the local markets. Another distinguished awardee, Sarah Gould, the CEO and Founder of Elevated Advisory & Accounting, boasts extensive experience in leading nonprofit boards, having previously served as both a CFO and a senior accountant for several prominent corporations. Ashley Rogers, the VP of Product Development at Evolent Health, is also being recognized for her track record for nurturing high-performing teams, ensuring their accountability, and empowering them to climb to new heights in the Mountain Region.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of the Mountain Region for 2023.

Phyllis James (MGM Resorts International), Kate Moss (Bank of America), Kelly Schwager (Oracle), Cindie Quintana (Shriners Children's), Ronda Conger (CBH Homes), Kelly LeGrow (Brown & Brown Insurance of Nevada), Aubry Padilla (Garcia Automotive Group), Merrylue Martin (Job Joy Group), Mairi Leining (People's Health Clinic), Cheri Willard (Evanston Regional Hospital), DJ Heckes (EXHIB-IT!), Anyah Ellis (RCG powered by Luminate Home Loans), Sarah Gould (Elevated Advisory & Accounting), Heather Carlson (Boise State University), Shelly Rounds (NetEffect), Amberly Pahut (Banc System Foundation, First Interstate), Lauren LaPointe (Lauren LaPointe Productions), Renea Louie (Pro Group), Layne Lewis (Willowview Consulting), Leah Hannum (Blue Cross of Idaho), Trinh Dang (NAMI of Southern Nevada), Sabrina Borghoff (Martin-Harris Construction), Stephanie Cox (Enertis Applus+), Julia Bernal (Pueblo Action Alliance), Mary Gurczynski (Haute Properties NV), Bridget Higgins (Sun Valley Company), Brittney Starnes (INW Group), and many others.

