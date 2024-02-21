Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2024. Made official in 1959, the state motto of Utah is "Industry," in reference to the early settlers in the area who, with little resources to rely on, had only their industrious spirits to depend on. Modern-day women business leaders in Utah have continued this tradition of devotion, diligence, and hard work as they lead some of the most innovative and fastest-growing industries in the country, including financial services, transportation, education, tourism, and technology.

Starting off strong in the financial sector, we honor Hannah Williams, the Vice President of Community Engagement and Responsibility for Zions Bank, ranked as one of the best banks to work for and bank with. Williams previously worked in communications and grantmaking for The New York Community Trust and David Rockefeller Fund. She brought her talents to the banking industry in 2021 in her first role with Zions Bank, and in under three years, she was promoted to VP.

Promoting tourism in the great state of Utah, honoree Krista Parry is the Chief Development Officer for Visit Salt Lake, a nonprofit that promotes Salt Lake as a destination for travelers seeking a combination of big city amenities and breathtaking natural wonders. Parry uses her passion for connection and experience as a senior executive in the ski industry to promote the Crossroads of the West, Salt Lake.

Lastly, we extend our honors to a leader in the technology industry, Kyra Augustus. As Vice President of Pricing Operations for Telarus, Augustus has a key role at the largest privately-held technology solutions brokerage in the US. During her nine-year tenure at Telarus, she rose from an entry-level role to a member of the C-suite.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2024.

Hannah Williams (Zions Bank), Tiffany Altice (Teleperformance), Sharon Cook (Mountain America Credit Union), Kate Moss (Bank of America), Becky Dellar (Cognizant), Jen Tanner (Mountain America Credit Union), Suzette Blakemore (FranklinCovey), Brooke DeWyze (PCF Insurance Services), Seraphine Kapsandoy (Centene), Megan Druding (Cushman & Wakefield), Julie Castle (Best Friends Animal Society), Brandi Connolly (Jurna), Rikki Hemsley (Wasatch Property Management), Laura Peifer (GBS Benefits), Marissa Lore (Younique Products), Michelle Richardson (Proper Seven), Laura Stireman (WCF Insurance), Aubrey Bates (Lifestock Consulting), Kerry Norman (CHG Healthcare), Mairi Leining (People's Health Clinic), Natalie Okeson (Clarke Capital), Robyn Burkinshaw (BlytzPay), Katie Lattanzi (Swire Coca-Cola, USA), Anastasia Lamb (Onbe), Kyra Augustus (Telarus), Natalie Birrell (AMH), Krista Parry (Visit Salt Lake), Jane Binzak (Baxiums), Jody Niemann (Utah Motorsports Campus), Ciera Broberg (Telarus), Claudia Reese (NetDocuments), Kaitlin Evans (Castle & Cooke Mortgage), Heather Curtis (I THRIVE Incorporated), Brandi Smith (Operation Underground Railroad), Cindy Sexton (Complete Communications), Cornelia Scheitz (Autodesk), Cindie Quintana (Shriners Children's), Beth Colosimo (Salt Lake Community College), Karen Leonardi (Weber State University), Tracy O'Connor Mathiason (Dyno Nobel), Jamy Kotkas-Dahle (Utah Tech University), Lori Samuels (NBCUniversal Media), Jenny Lieb (L.E.K. Consulting), Tanya Ludwig (YesCare), Tiana Rogers (Sorenson Impact), Nicole Barbaro (Heterodox Academy), Aurelia Redd (CHG Healthcare), Shalini Kesar (Southern Utah University), Jen Luker (StrongDM), and Malory Monson (Real Salt Lake).

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

