Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2025

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2025. One of the Mountain States, Utah is celebrated for its rich history, natural beauty, and abundant outdoor recreation opportunities including multiple national parks. The Beehive State has a diverse economy fueled by technology, healthcare, finance, agriculture, and tourism.

This year, we honor Suzette Blakemore, a Senior Execution Strategy Consultant at FranklinCovey. At FranklinCovey, Blakemore has led 160 salespeople and was accountable for 20% annual growth and almost $160 million in annual sales revenue. She is well known for her practical approach to achieving and sustaining high levels of effective productivity.

We also honor Madison Kent, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Grand America Hotels & Resorts. Under Kent's leadership, the portfolio earned the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award for the #1 Hotel in the West and Southwest. She is dedicated to driving meaningful brand experiences while cultivating high-performing teams and ensuring the seamless execution of marketing objectives across all properties.

Finally, we congratulate honoree Whitney Harper, Senior Vice President of People at Extra Space Storage. Restructuring HR into a consultative model, Harper led initiatives for a $12 billion real estate transaction and an AI-driven hiring strategy that reduced hiring time by 80%. Her efforts have advanced equity and D&I by eliminating gender pay disparities and increasing female representation at headquarters.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2025.

Sharon Cook (Mountain America Credit Union), Kate Moss (Bank of America), Suzette Blakemore (FranklinCovey), Brooke King DeWyze (Trucordia), Whitney Harper (Extra Space Storage), Megan Druding (Cushman & Wakefield), Julie Castle (Best Friends Animal Society), Paula Noble Fellingham (WIN WIN Women), Brandi Connolly (Jurna), Rikki Hemsley (Wasatch Property Management), Marissa Lore (Shala), Laura Peifer (GBS Benefits), Jeri Larsen (LoanPro), Michelle Richardson (Proper Seven), Laura Stireman (Leavitt Select Insurance), Kimberley Henningsen-Honeysett (Varex Imaging), Robyn Burkinshaw (BlytzPay), Natalie Okeson (Clarke Capital Partners), Anastasia Lamb (Onbe), Natalie Birrell (AMH), Melissa Loble (Instructure), Krista Parry (Visit Salt Lake), Jess Awtrey (Inspera), Jody Niemann (Utah Motorsports Campus), Nicole Brownell (Zartico), Savannah Benson (Mixhers), Karalynne Call (Just Ingredients), Michaela Buccola (Salt Lake Acting Company), Kyrene Gibb (Y2 Analytics), Rebecca Yates (Ark Insurance Solutions), Melinda Giese (CHG Healthcare), Sara Epps Donahue (Pluralsight), Diana George (KeyBank), Lori Samuels (NBCUniversal Media), Jamy Dahle (Utah Tech University), Sierra Hemmert (Just Ingredients), Aurelia Redd (CHG Healthcare), Tessa Douglas (Southern Utah University), Shalini Kesar (Southern Utah University), Madison Kent (Grand America Hotels & Resorts), Kelly Suzuki (Podium), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-utah-for-2025/

