Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Vancouver for 2024

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vancouver for 2024. Known for an abundance of natural beauty and plenty of outdoor activities, it's no wonder some of Vancouver's top industries include forestry, natural resources, and tourism. But the diverse, affluent economy is also built around clean technology, entertainment and film, construction, finance, aviation, and even video games.

The top women executives of Vancouver include environmental leader Christine Patterson. Patterson is a VP and Director of Operations at AECOM, where she's served for two decades, starting as an environmental engineer and working her way up to the C-suite.

We also honor Terralynn Forsyth, the Co-Founder and Head of Data for FutureFit AI. As an AI product leader interested in the future of work and workforce technology, Forsyth partners with Fortune 500s, governments, and workforce development organizations in building tools for career navigation and demand-driven workforce ecosystems.

Finally, we celebrate the career of Bronche Cheng, a Partner at KPMG, a global organization that provides audit, tax, and advisory services and employs more than 10,000 people across Canada. Cheng has been with the firm for more than 25 years, has held progressively senior positions, and is a strong supporter of women in leadership.

Winnie Lam Cha (KPMG Canada), Jennifer Tokarek (TD), Christine Patterson (AECOM), Bronche Cheng (KPMG), Erin Wiley (Shopify), Joan Sheehan (STEMCELL Technologies), Lorna Clamp (Securiguard Services), Jackie Scales (Teck Resources Limited), Mary Lou Lauria (Advisian), Hilda Ng (Investment Division of iA Financial Group (Industrial Alliance), Kristin Vekteris (Earls Restaurant), Arshpreet Kaur Saran (GrowthOps Ltd), Diane McIntosh (PsychedUp & SwitchRx), Sarah Iacoe (City of Vancouver), Herneet Dhillon (University Canada West), Laura Cornish (Uplight), Amara Hunt (Integrity Solutions), Terralynn Forsyth (FutureFit AI), Zhenya Beck (Freightera), Anita Gill (Vancouver Fraser Port Authority), Clea Cosmann (Glowbal Restaurant Group), Muna Tayour (rennie), Anita Huberman (Surrey Board of Trade), Tatiane Vita (ChopValue), Samantha Taylor (Cymax Group Technologies - Freight Club division), Chantal Mackenzie (Canada Protection Plan), Amanda Burrows (First United Church Community Ministry Society), Michelle Mueller (Autozen), Alyssaa Delmars (Aim Medical Imaging), Jana Madill (North Shore Girls Soccer Club), Shannon Heth (Milk Creative Communications), Erica Hakonson (Maven Collective Marketing), Britainny Hari (Dual Agency), Elizabeth Fingler (Vancouver Airport Authority), Rebecca Pauls (Planned Lifetime Advocacy Network), Sandra Riches (BC Search & Rescue Association), Felicia Lo (SweetGeorgia Yarns), Sylvia van Rooyen (LaSalle College Vancouver), McCauley Wanner (ALLELES Design Studio Ltd.), Tanya Wahbe (University of British Columbia), Dana Prescott (Covenant House Vancouver), Shelina Dilgir (Dr. Peter Centre), Avi Gill (Talk Shop), Andrea McComb (British Columbia Principals & Vice Principals Association), Paige Strand (The Prosperity Project), Vicky Zhao (Vancouver Debate Academy), and many others.

