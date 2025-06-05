Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Vancouver for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vancouver for 2025

Beyond its picturesque views, Vancouver is one of North America's fastest-growing tech hubs and a leader in sustainability. The city is a magnet for innovative minds across a wide spectrum of industries—from film and aviation to finance and real estate. Known for its progressive policies and a workforce that embraces diversity, Vancouver has become a proving ground for those committed to shaping a more inclusive, future-focused economy. The women recognized in this list exemplify the talent, vision, and leadership that continue to drive the city's success and influence on the global stage.

This year, we honor Herneet Dhillon, Vice President of People and Culture at University Canada West (UCW). Under her strategic direction, UCW has seen exponential workforce growth, mirroring its expanding international student population. She has been instrumental in aligning people strategy with institutional goals, championing diversity and inclusion by building a workforce that represents 58 nationalities, and ensuring that faculty and staff reflect the global backgrounds of UCW's students.

We also recognize Shelina Dilgir, Chief Development Officer of HelpAge Canada. Dilgir has led the development of a multi-year fundraising strategy and campaign pipeline, as well as enhanced HelpAge Canada's donor stewardship plan, including pursuing philanthropic support. Over her career, she has worked with organizations of all sizes, from grassroots groups with no paid staff to national and international offices with more than $10 million in annual revenue.

Finally, we celebrate Diane McIntosh, Chief Neuroscience Officer of TELUS, a leading national telecommunications company in Canada. A respected psychiatrist, author, and educator, McIntosh is a passionate advocate for better mental healthcare and a tireless champion for Canadians suffering from mental health challenges. She also serves as a clinical assistant professor at the University of British Columbia and as a psychiatrist in her private practice.

Dr. Catalina Lopez-Correa (Genome Canada), Bal Bhullar (Damon Inc.), Ellen Hsu (Promont Management), Mary Lou Lauria (Worley Consulting), Andrea McLean (Fengate), Sophia Zhao (Alumni Ventures Group), Dr. Diane McIntosh, BSc Pharmacy, MD, FRCPC (University of British Columbia), Herneet Dhillon (University Canada West), Muna Tayour (BakerWest Real Estate), Karen Menjivar (RBC), Newsha Siouffi (Vancity), Renee Fisher (Coconut Software), Annee Ngo (Aleo), Kim Krenzler (ZestyAI), Chantal Mackenzie (Canada Protection Plan), Alyssaa Delmars (Aim Medical Imaging), Bronche Cheng (igluminate), Angelina Li (RBC), Shannon Heth (Milk Creative Communications), Erica Hakonson (Maven Collective Marketing), Patti Glass (Grosvenor), Jackie Scales (Teck Resources Limited), Maureen Mounzer (CBRE), Shelina Dilgir (HelpAge Canada), Nuttha Goutier (Sabai Thai Spa), Elizabeth Steward (Envisio), Patra De Silva (NHV Natural Pet Products), Danielle Gagner (Anchor Marketing), Jean Wong (HMW Recruiters), McCauley Wanner (ALLELES Design Studio), Rhea Dubois-Phillips (WinterCove Communications), Elaine Fung (The University of British Columbia), Kate Galicz (Arts Umbrella), Andrea McComb (British Columbia Principals & Vice Principals Association), Kathleen Tan (TELUS), Clea Cosmann (Glowbal Restaurant Group) and Sylvia van Rooyen (LaSalle College Vancouver), and many others.

