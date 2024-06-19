Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2024

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2024. With lush forests, gorgeous lakes, and stunning mountain views, the top industries in the state of Vermont include forestry, tourism, hospitality, and outdoor recreation. Additional top sectors in the Green Mountain State are technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and agriculture.

Across these industries, women hold many high-ranking positions, including a leader in healthcare and education, Isabelle Desjardins. As an MD and the Chief Medical Officer at The University of Vermont Medical Center, Desjardins has a history of academic leadership, as well as experience as a professor of psychiatry.

A veteran in the tourism industry, we also honor the accomplishments of Cheryl Braucht, a Director for Vail Resorts. Braucht has a background in sales, event management, and business development and currently leads resort sales and conference services.

Finally, we congratulate Rebecca Nerad, a technology leader serving as the Vice President of Global Customer Success at FourKites, the world's leading supply chain intelligence platform. Nerad leads the team responsible for driving business outcomes using their End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility platform.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2024.

Isabelle Desjardins (The University of Vermont Medical Center), Mary Sprayregen (Oracle Utilities), Elizabeth Carter (Parexel), Brenda Blair (Dartmouth-Hitchcock), Sophia Howlett (School for International Training), Kaitlynn Griffith (The College Board), Rebecca Nerad (FourKites), Susie Posner-Jones (Cambridge Health Alliance), Erin Carroll (Wood Mackenzie), Caitlin Goss (Middlebury College), Diana Matot (Champlain College), Heather Weeks (Marathon Health), Ali Kenney (Burton Snowboards), Angela Kiniry (Articulate), Laura Walker (Bennington College), Sandy Mayotte (A.N. Deringer), Katherine Meyers (VEIC), Karen Colberg (King Arthur Baking Company), Zoe Horneck (TE Connectivity), Kaitlin Dimmick (Lucky's Trailer Sales), Cheryl Braucht (Vail Resorts), Kathryn Annis-Crosby (Marathon Health), Catarina Campbell (Howard Center), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/17/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-vermont-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

