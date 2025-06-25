Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2025

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2025. Vermont may be one of the smallest states by population, but it is rich in innovation, leadership, and community spirit. With its strong traditions in agriculture, sustainable practices, and outdoor recreation, Vermont's economy thrives across sectors like tourism, manufacturing, and natural resource management.

This year's honorees reflect the state's deep-rooted values and forward-thinking mindset, including Melanie Hibbert, the Director of Academic Technology Services and the Sloate Media Center at Barnard College. Since joining Barnard in 2015, Hibbert has served in several key roles, including interim dean of the library and co-interim dean of the Barnard Library and Academic Information Services during the pandemic, where she led the academic infrastructure for the shift to online learning over three semesters and oversaw upgrades to all classroom spaces to support hybrid instruction.

Among this year's honorees is also Erin Carroll, the Senior Vice President and Head of Americas Consulting at Wood Mackenzie, the leading global provider of data and analytics solutions for the renewables, energy, and natural resources sectors. Carroll has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector, with subject matter expertise in renewables, capital project contracting, design, and construction. As SVP of the Supply Chain Consulting team, she has provided procurement best practices for clients to improve supply chain competitiveness and reduce costs.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Laurie Mecier-Brochu, CEO, President, and Partner for Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Mecier-Brochu leads a successful, multi-state company with over 300 associates and staff. She has been an influential figure in the real estate industry, serving in many facets of local, state, and national board service. Mecier-Brochu leads by example with authenticity, determination, and a drive to continue the success and growth of her company.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Vermont for 2025.

Allison Bebo (Pearson), Julie Vieth (The University of Vermont Health Network), Sandra Affenito (Post University), Mari McClure (Green Mountain Power), Erin Carroll (Wood Mackenzie), Jessica Ryan (Dartmouth Health), Laurie Mecier-Brochu (Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty), Michelle McCauley (Middlebury College), Anne Hatfield (Paytient), Lisa Murphy (Marathon Health), Angela Kiniry (Articulate), Dawn Ellinwood (Saint Michael's College), Sarah Lenes (University of Vermont Foundation), Eve Frankel (The Nature Conservancy), Anna Mahoney (Dartmouth College), Kim Brearley (CARE), Angela Blake (Danaher), Theresa Membrino (Adobe), Zoe Horneck (TE Connectivity), Melanie Hibbert (Barnard College), Kaitlin Dimmick (Lucky's Trailer Sales), Hilary Nardone (An Ecolab Company), Akosua Nyako (World Learning) and Emily Evans (Lilly Pulitzer), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-vermont-for-2025/

