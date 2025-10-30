Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia Beach for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia Beach for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia Beach for 2025. With its coastal setting and economic diversity, Virginia Beach has evolved far beyond its reputation as a seaside destination. The city is home to growing industries in advanced manufacturing, defense, life sciences, IT, and offshore wind, while tourism remains a vital part of its identity. Its mix of community focus and forward-looking enterprise reflects the same qualities found in this year's honorees—leaders shaping growth across both established and emerging sectors.

Among this year's honorees is Lisa Banicky, Executive Director of Planning, Innovation, and Accountability at Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), the largest school division in the Hampton Roads region. Banicky has 25 years of experience in educational policy, research, and accountability. She works to identify and evaluate innovative strategies and solutions that drive continuous improvement across the organization based on current and projected needs. She is also responsible for providing leadership and support in the design, implementation, and coordination of all aspects of the organization's strategic plan, ensuring that all programs align with its goals.

We also recognize Nancy Aiello, Senior Vice President of Operations at YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas. Aiello provides leadership over key association product lines, including membership, aquatics, teens, and sports, and oversees center executives in their roles related to financial development, board engagement, and member experience. She creates and manages the annual membership and program budget, providing oversight for more than $18 million in revenue, and offers direct leadership to executive leaders through mentoring and professional development.

Finally, we congratulate Martha Heric, First Vice President at CBRE, a global firm specializing in commercial real estate services and investments. Heric is a senior consultant and appraiser with expertise in complex properties, serving clients that range from international private equity firms to individual investors. While she has expertise in a variety of asset classes, she has positioned her knowledge base and skills to stay on top of the exponential growth at the Port of Virginia, which is creating new paradigms and demand for industrial properties, manufacturing sites, shipyards, and redevelopment projects.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia Beach for 2025.

Cathie Vick (Virginia Chamber of Commerce), Ashleigh McCabe (Defense Health Agency), Barbara Larar (ECPI University), Latonya Sumpter (Sumpter Consulting), Sonia Cooper (Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital), Edith White (Hampton Roads Community Action Program), Lakeisha Jones (L.I.F.E. Mental Wellness & Coaching Center), Joanna Patterson (CACI International), Sherry Agnew-Scott (Norfolk Public Schools), Kathy Abshire (Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters), Katie Pingitore (US Navy), Michele Salle (Syneos Health), Tina Sellers (UNFI), Tammy Gram (Kyndryl), Alissia Lancaster (Amentum), Lauren Bland (Hampton Roads Soccer Council), Tamika Harris (AdventHealth), Martha Heric (CBRE), Sandra J. Peters (Raymond James), Jaylyn Brown (American Heart Association-Hampton Roads), Jen Serra (Family Dollar), Jamie Knapp (Sodexo), Jennifer Cabe (UHS), Kim Chappell (Molina Healthcare), Lisa Banicky (Virginia Beach City Public Schools) and many others.

