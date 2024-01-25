Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2024. Located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country, Virginia is known for its iconic historical sites, pristine beaches, and well-balanced economy. The State for Lovers offers excellent economic opportunities for professional women to thrive in a wide variety of industries, including technology, agriculture, and service. These accomplished women represent the future possibilities for other women who have big aspirations in making a substantive impact in their chosen fields.

Among the 2024 awardees is Katherine Graham, President and CEO of Heritage Contracting, who has built an impressive career in a male-dominated field. Under her leadership, Heritage Contracting reached over $50M in completed projects over the last two years. Continuing the pattern of women's empowerment in traditionally male roles, awardee Catherine Szpindor is the first woman to serve as the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Equally impressive is awardee Aurelia Taylor Williams of Norfolk State University who led a team to secure the University's first Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) grant, offering investment in faculty development to modify curriculum and implement a more cohesive online learning model.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2024.

Catherine Szpindor (U.S. House of Representatives), Heather Winkle (McAfee), Fanchon Glover (College of William and Mary), Shally Stanley (Salesforce), Betty Schutte-Box (Raymond James), Stephanie DeWald (Cox Communications), Nikole Dunkley (Lyon Shipyard), Gloria DiCandia (USAA), Katherine Graham (Heritage Contracting), Menah Pratt (Virginia Tech), Megan Stewart (National Association of Manufacturers), Jennifer Anders (Even Keel Wealth Advisors of Raymond James), Erin Wendell (ivWatch), Alicia Smith (F&S Building Innovations Inc.), Marija Zivanovic-Smith (IEX), Donna Long (GOVSOLUTIONS), Izella Mitchell Dornell (Gartner), Lori Raya (Kroger), Samantha Marrs (Virginia Commonwealth University), Laura Sprouse (Brown Edwards & Company LLP), Cate Lemmond (Anicira Veterinary Center), Debra Dandridge (Dress for Success Worldwide), Kimberly Blair (Roanoke College), Elizabeth Krousel (Michael Baker International), Susan Pilato (Mantra Inspired Furniture), Eva Posner (Evinco Strategies), Nichole Hahn (GovCIO), Aurelia Taylor Williams (Norfolk State University), Audra Grassia (Grassia Collaborative), Kimberly Horn (Virginia Tech-Carilion Fralin Biomedical Research Institute), Stephanie Karfias (Mission Lane), Gabriela Christie Toletti (Tidewater Community College), Kimberly Wilson (Virginia Museum of Fine Arts), Lindsey Worrix (Elevance Health), Tarah Williams (Prospera Financial), Emily Jasper (S&P Global Market Intelligence), Dainan Gibson (ECS Mid-Atlantic), Sabrina Plassman (New Teacher Center), Kristen Patz (Salesforce), Beth Ackerman (New Story Schools), Taylor Hiers (Thriveworks), Cassandra Page (Regent University), Trish Barber (Presidio Federal), Michelle Stuntz (ZRG Partners, LLC), Summer Rain Ursomarso (BayWa r.e. Solar Systems), Jenn Bushman (Performance Foodservice), Zee Hill (Clark Nexsen), Kimberly Seay (Falck Global Assistance), Gretchen Abney (Life Pacific University), Betsy Fowler (Williamsburg Regional Library), Jenny Maugeri (Atlantic Shores Retirement Community), Jennifer Pryor (Virginia Commonwealth University), Donna Kunde (IBGR.Network), Michele Del Gallo Castner (Albemarle County Public Schools), Loraine Upham (ReAlta Life Sciences), and Cindy Petersen (Taubman Museum of Art).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/01/22/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-virginia-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire