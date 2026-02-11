Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2026. Virginia's economy spans public institutions and private enterprise, with organizations operating across government-adjacent work, commercial services, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and technology. Leaders across the Commonwealth often navigate large, complex systems—balancing compliance, procurement, operations, and growth while serving customers, communities, and stakeholders with very different needs. This year's honorees reflect that breadth, guiding organizations that keep essential functions running and build the businesses and institutions shaping Virginia's communities.

Among this year's honorees is Catherine Szpindor, Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives, the first woman to hold the position. Szpindor has an extensive career in information technology and management. During her time at the House, she directed improvements to technology infrastructure and applications, the adoption of cloud technologies, and the implementation of collaboration and conferencing tools in support of remote working. She is now responsible for member and staff services, including finance, procurement, logistics and support, information technology, human resources and training, and additional business functions.

We also honor Donna Long, President of GovSolutions, an authorized MillerKnoll dealership headquartered in Virginia Beach. Long has over four decades of experience in communications, project management, and leadership roles, including a demonstrated history of Design-Build-Furnish projects. She leads an innovative team of full-service packaged office specialists who provide interior space planning, project management, a variety of public sector commercial furniture and furnishings, installation services, warranty/repair, and move/reconfiguration services.

Finally, we congratulate Susan Pilato, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mantra Inspired Furniture, a commercial furniture manufacturing and design company headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. Pilato leads the company by exemplifying a simple code to propel the design community's imagination through the creation of sustainable, American-made, investment-grade furniture. Throughout her 36 years of experience, she has been an industry leader, starting her career as an account executive at Chasen's Business Interiors before founding PC&A Business Environments, a woman-owned and designer-focused furniture dealership.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2026.

Catherine Szpindor (US House of Representatives), Shally Bansal Stanley (Amazon Web Services (AWS), Julianne Zuber (Nokia), Kristin Saboe (Google), Kim Harding (Truist), Carrie Bartlett (USI Insurance Services), Jelahn Stewart (Leidos), Jamie Knapp (Sodexo), Alicia Smith (F&S Building Innovations), Marija Zivanovic-Smith (IEX), Izella Dornell (Gartner), Dahlia Henry-Tett (Northern Virginia Community College), Donna Long (GovSolutions, Inc.), Samantha Wheeler Marrs (Virginia Commonwealth University), Chaise Schmidt (Colliers), Sheetal Kadia (i360), Lina Tonk (Recurly), Elizabeth Krousel (Michael Baker International), Wendy Freeman Carr (Deloitte Consulting), Susan Pilato (Mantra Inspired Furniture), Petra Platzer (SixSEED), Chris Barrett (National Utility Contractors Association), Roxanne Conrad (Premium Service Brands), Margaret Baudinet (College Solutions), Donna Kurek (OrthoVirginia), Emily Jasper (S&P Global), Jacqui Winters (Deloitte Consulting), Kelly Grant (ALX Community), Jenni Bickerstaff (The Baldwin Group), Sasha Dudis (Deloitte), Wendy Weinberger (Illuminos Academic Coaching & Tutoring), Hillary Boyce (BAFO Services), Kimberly Seay (Falck Global Assistance), Amy Lichonczak (eSimplicity), Cindy Petersen (Taubman Museum of Art), Jennifer Weir Edwards (ADS Inc.), Deanna Reed (Eastern Mennonite University), Sally Mountcastle (GSK) and many others.

