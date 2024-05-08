Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2024

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2024. Washington State offers a fantastic economy, culture, and atmosphere for well-established executive leaders and up-and-coming young professionals alike. Industry giants Amazon and Microsoft are headquartered in The Evergreen State, and the list of top-ten employers includes Walmart, Kroger, The Home Depot, Target, and Boeing Co.

The top women leaders of Washington serve in the state's thriving industries, such as clean tech, global health, tourism, agriculture, food manufacturing, and even creative services.

Among these leaders, we honor the accomplishments of Tija Danzig. As the Senior Director of US Programs for Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, she oversees health programming that improves climate and disaster resilience, and she played a critical role in the company's pandemic response.

We also acknowledge the career of a high-impact channel sales and business development leader, Joanne Bromwell. As a Strategic Partnerships Executive for Formant, founded by former Google, Savioke, and Redwood Robotics software engineers, roboticists, and product managers, Bromwell defines and executes a revenue-generating growth strategy for the company.

Lastly, a business leader at the intersection of technology and law, Keyuna Evans serves as the Corporate Counsel for Microsoft's Marketing and Consumer Business. She has also offered patent counseling to potential inventors and managed the Patent Portfolio for Microsoft's Corporate Division.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2024.

Lisa Hornschemeier (Oracle), Denise Merle (Weyerhaeuser), Jasmine Walia (Alorica), Heather Coleman (MultiCare Health System), Kate Lucente (DLA Piper), Isabelle Portilla (REI), Alyssa Fitzpatrick (Elastic), Pallavi Wahi (K&L Gates), Keyuna Evans (Microsoft), Patchen Haggerty (Perkins Coie), Jennifer Darmour (Oracle), Rachel Fidino (LA CANNEBERGE), Kelly Kennedy (Willow Innovations, Inc.), Christine Andreasen (Christine & Company), Alpa Parikh (Smartsheet), Shane Fisher (Boston Consulting Group), Cao Xiao (GE HealthCare), Renait Stephens (Study in the USA), Margaret K. Cerrato-Blue (Cerrato-Blue Law), Kelli Jo Norris (Goodman Real Estate), Janet Harvey (inviteCHANGE), Alexandra Lozano (Alexandra Lozano Immigration Law PLLC), Stacey Hotter Knight (L.E.A.P.S. and Beyond), Casey Huang (Mithun), Samantha Rist (Hiya Inc.), Jennifer Sunshine Steffens (IOActive), Aisha Anders (WSP), Erin Morgan (Junior Achievement of Washington), Kathleen Bougazzoul (Workforce Snohomish), LaNesha DeBardelaben (Northwest African American Museum), Tami Fujii (KINONA), Janet T. Phan (Thriving Elements), Carey Serfontein (Microsoft), Jackie Payne (Galvanize Action), Tamara Chang (MultiCare Health System), Erin Norberg (Instacart Business), Rashelle Tanner (Meta), Kacie Vivo (Savers), Megan Lawrence (Nike), Courtney Sullivan (National Wildlife Federation), Rebecca Uusitalo (Urban Renaissance Group), Joanne Bromwell (Formant), Tija Danzig (Americares), Faith Roland (Sound Transit), Jennifer Wong (Convoy), Jessica Rice (Express Employment), Cris Banahan (TransUnion), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-washington-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire