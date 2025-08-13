Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2025. Known as the Evergreen State, Washington is a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest, recognized for its rich natural resources and diverse economy. The state is a leader in agriculture, producing the nation's largest share of apples, hops, and sweet cherries, and has a global reputation in aerospace, shipbuilding, and clean technology. It also has a thriving tourism industry thanks to the iconic national parks, scenic coastline, and lush temperate rainforests.

This year's honorees include Heather Coleman, Regional Chief Nursing Officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region, including 10 hospitals and nearly 300 care sites. Coleman is an accomplished healthcare executive with over 18 years of progressive leadership experience in organizational advancement. Her strong focus on translating human potential into measurable performance outcomes has guided organizations to optimize their path to excellence in care delivery.

Also awarded is Aisha Anders, Vice President and Principal Consultant at WSP, a leading professional services consulting firm. Anders helps to shape the way infrastructure agencies extract more value from their assets through effective business change. She brings nearly 20 years of experience developing and delivering communication, organizational change management, and strategic marketing programs to achieve business goals within the transit and transportation sectors.

Lastly, we congratulate Casey Huang, a Partner at Mithun, an integrated design firm. A leader within the firm's multifamily housing practice, Huang brings a strong contextual approach to the planning and design of place-based residential communities and civic projects. She draws from more than 30 years of experience to craft spaces and places that enrich the daily lives of residents while advancing building and site performance, human health, and social equity.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Washington for 2025.

Hadley Edwards (Google), Jasmine Walia (Alorica), Heather Coleman (Virginia Mason Franciscan Health), Kate Lucente (DLA Piper), Isabelle Portilla (REI), Marjorie Abdelkrime (Broadcom Software), Patchen Haggerty (Perkins Coie LLP), Amber Asbjornsen (PeaceHealth), Brenda Schornak (USI Insurance Services), Alpa Parikh (Smartsheet), Kelli Jo Norris (Goodman Real Estate), Janet Harvey (inviteCHANGE), Alexandra Lozano (Alexandra Lozano Immigration Law PLLC), Casey Huang (Mithun), Aisha Anders (WSP), Samantha Rist (Hiya Inc.), Jennifer Sunshine Steffens (IOActive), Celeste Grebe (CoreWeave), Kathleen Bougazzoul (Workforce Snohomish), Carey Serfontein (Microsoft), Erin Norberg (Oracle), Tamara Chang (MultiCare Health System), Sandra Birley (Toppenish School District 202), Joanne Anderson (Albertsons Companies), Rashelle Tanner (Meta), Megan Lawrence (Nike), Rebecca Uusitalo (Urban Renaissance Group0, Rose James (Expedia Group), Tara Belliard (Okta), Kavia Venkatesh (The Cigna Group), Jennifer Wong (VISIBLE), and Rohani Jotshi (Pantone), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-washington-for-2025/

