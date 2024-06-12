Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2024

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2024. Whether exploring the Appalachian Mountains, the Monongahela National Forest, or the Potomac River, there are plenty of natural wonders in West Virginia. This abundance of natural resources not only fuels industries, such as hardwood, coal, and energy but also helps attract some of the world's leading professionals to the state. A few other thriving industries in the Mountain State include aerospace, agriculture, IT, manufacturing, and small businesses in many sectors.

We recognize the accomplishments of technology leader Jenna Bowles. Currently the Vice President and CEO for Communications and Corporate Messaging at Kyndryl, Bowles leads the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider utilizing her previous experience managing global teams and large-scale programs.

Among this year's honorees is also the Field Medical Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vicki Williams. Having begun her career in healthcare and then serving in the US Army, Williams has acquired the skills needed to lead an innovative biotechnology company.

Lastly, we honor the career of Mary Folmsbee, the Vice President of Sales for A.F. Wendling's Foodservice, the largest independent family-owned and operated broad-line food service distributor in the state. Folmsbee has a strong background in sales, HR, and management and is committed to serving the people of West Virginia and beyond.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2024.

Jenna Bowles (Kyndryl), Diane Strong (ManpowerGroup), Mitzi Coleman (Nexstar Media Group), Shikha Sharma (West Virginia University), Kelly Marsh (GuidePoint Security), Amanda Kupfner (Bureau of the Fiscal Service), Jennifer Nestor (Mon Health), Alicia Kalka (Fairmont State University), Veronica Marin (Highland Hospital), Kearstin McGinnis (TekSynap), Stephanie Smart (United Hospital Center), Kristin Anderson (Thomas Hospitals), Virginia Moore (University of Charleston), Susan Bissett (Drug Intervention Institute), Debra Tervala (West Virginia Northern Community College), Whitney Patterson (Highland-Clarksburg Hospital), Marilyn Wrenn (Coalfield Development), Tabitha Fox (Robert C. Byrd Clinic), Bonnie Peterman (WV Northern Community College), KIm Posey (Energy Transportation), Tiffany Testa (Seed Stage Strategies, LLC), Lauren Riviello (C&O Canal Trust), Jamie Riggs (Open Up Resources), Morganne Tenney (Putnam County Development Authority), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-west-virginia-for-2024/

