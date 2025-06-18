Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2025

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2025. Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia offers breathtaking natural beauty, outdoor adventure, and deep-rooted historical significance shaped by its mining and logging industries. Today, the state continues to evolve with strong contributions across key sectors, including manufacturing, energy, life sciences, food and agriculture, aerospace, defense, and technology. As these sectors gain momentum, women leaders are increasingly present in the decisions shaping that future.

This year, we honor professionals across a variety of industries, including Melanie Zopp, a Portfolio Manager and Vice President at City National Bank. She has a 20-year professional history in financial research, compliance, operations, and money management. As a wealth portfolio manager, she strives to tailor investment strategies to meet the individual needs of each client. She manages a book of portfolios ranging in total value from $150 million to $250 million, following investment policy guidelines and ensuring alignment with clients' investment goals and risk tolerance.

We also congratulate Jess Chambers, Vice President of Hospitality for the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. An industry veteran with 20 years of experience, Chambers has built a career at the intersection of hospitality, leadership, and guest experience, rising through the ranks to become a trusted executive in the gaming and entertainment industry. She oversees food and beverage, hotel operations, facilities, environmental services, and transportation, leading a team of more than 500 employees and managing an annual operating budget of $28 million.

Lastly, we celebrate Oana Petric, Senior Director of Global Hair Care and the GBS Digital IT Leader for Procter & Gamble. Petric is an energetic and enthusiastic IT businesswoman with an engineering background and brings innovative solutions by connecting technology with business processes while maintaining an inclusive approach. She is responsible for data and digital platforms operations that support global hair care supply chain operations, integrating and automating data flow to enable digital business transformation.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of West Virginia for 2025.

Diane Strong (Manpower), Kim Corbin (Jacobs), Martii Simpson (iQor), Candace Miller (WVU Medicine), Christine Anderson (Marshall University), Amy Saunders (Marshall University Foundation), Amy Bruce (Charleston Area Medical Center Health System), Paula Laverick (Regent University), Kimberly Griffith (WesBanco), Lisa Stump (Mountain Health Network), Alicia Kalka (Fairmont State University), Amanda Metcalf (Fairmont State University), Ami Smith (West Virginia State University), Angie Swearingen (St. Mary's Medical Center), Angie Rosser (National Wildlife Federation), Melanie Zopp (City National Bank), Kendra Boggess (Concord University), Drema Hill (West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine), Bonnie Peterman (WV Northern Community College), Jess Chambers (Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races), Lori Caldwell (Advizex), Lauren Riviello (C&O Canal Trust), Oana Petric (Procter & Gamble), Amanda Whitt (Woodcraft Supply), Diane Ramsey (Fresenius Kidney Care) and Andrea Thomas (American Water), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-west-virginia-for-2025/

