Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Wisconsin for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wisconsin for 2024. This year's remarkable honorees represent a diverse array of industries across Wisconsin, a Midwestern state recognized for its innovation in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, water technology, food and beverage, and forest products, along with energy, power, and controls. The largest industries—agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing—are vital to the economy of the Badger State, requiring highly skilled leadership to drive ongoing growth and success.

This year, we honor the accomplishments of Shelly Mondeik, President of Mid-State Technical College. Under Mondeik's leadership, the college experienced over a 20% increase in headcount in 2022 and 2023, earning it the number one spot in the Wisconsin Technical College System for headcount and full-time enrollment growth.

Additionally, we honor Kathy Thomson, Chief Commercial Officer of Kimball Electronics. Thomson spearheaded the company's impressive revenue growth, increasing it by over 70% in just four years. She also achieved a 20% increase in profitability by creating value-added services and building a strong front-end team.

Finally, we celebrate Kim Sponem, CEO and President of Summit Credit Union. Under Sponem's leadership, Summit has been the number one mortgage lender in Wisconsin and the number one provider of Small Business Administration loans among credit unions in the state for more than a decade.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wisconsin for 2024.

Jennifer Dietrich (Fiserv), Nina Garlie (Advocate Aurora Health), Sara Dwyer (Fiserv), Jill Perlberg (Northwestern Mutual), Antonette Volpendesta (Northwestern Mutual), Sherilyn Whitmoyer (Quad), Janice Simmons (Froedtert ThedaCare Health), Denise Starcher (Menasha Corporation), Jennifer Stecker (Johnson Controls), Holly Bender (Sierra Club), Carla Kelly (Advocate Health), Damini Dhawal (AIG), Jean Horvath (The Vollrath Company), Alyssa Glaser (Hilltop Securities Inc.), Amanda Ridgway (Baird), Shelly Mondeik (Mid-State Technical College), Tracy Ogden (Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh), Krista Hoglund (Security Health Plan), Diamond McKenna (Diamond Assets), Kristi Toner (EO Johnson Business Technologies), Kelly L. Helein (Sabert Corporation), Pa Lee Moua (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay), Erika Van De Yacht (Weinbrenner Shoe Co. Inc.), Denise Jantzen (MultiFunding LLC), Rebecca McCormick (Morgan Stanley), Karen Carlson (Mission Critical Partners), Tessa Pelkowski (Neostella), Kim Diamond (Membersy), Liz Portz (Elevance Health), Krista Brookman (Northwestern Mutual), Melissa Van Gheem (Festival Foods), Kelly Pasztor (Grafana Labs), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/28/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-wisconsin-for-2024/

