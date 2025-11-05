Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Wisconsin for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wisconsin for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wisconsin for 2025. Wisconsin's economy combines its manufacturing backbone with fast-growing sectors like biohealth, water technology, and food and beverage innovation. From the Great Lakes shores through its northern forests and industrial centres, the state supports both legacy enterprises and new ventures. The women honored this year are shaping how Wisconsin leads—by driving change, building capability, and lifting communities across the state.

Among this year's honorees is Amy Wilkinson, Director of Openings and Transitions for the Americas at Hilton. In her role, she oversees all aspects of the hotel opening process—from new construction and brand conversions to internal transitions—across Hilton's portfolio in the Americas. She leads initiatives that streamline timelines, strengthen brand equity, and enhance guest satisfaction, ensuring new properties achieve faster ramp-up and long-term success.

We also congratulate Krista Brookman, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of the CEO at Northwestern Mutual. Brookman leads enterprise growth initiatives and cross-functional projects that turn strategy into measurable results. Her leadership ensures the seamless execution of the CEO's priorities, including stakeholder engagement, briefings, and daily operations. With experience across corporate, nonprofit, and public service sectors, she's known for building alignment across teams and driving initiatives that strengthen organizational impact.

Lastly, we celebrate Betsy Ross-Bothe, Director of Marketing and Communications for Elevance Health, an American multinational health insurance company. With broad experience spanning corporate and employee communications, brand management, and public relations, Ross-Bothe develops and executes strategies that strengthen Elevance Health's brand presence and engagement. She is known for building partnerships, leading high-performing teams, and driving marketing initiatives that connect business objectives with measurable results.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wisconsin for 2025.

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle (Aurora Health Care), Meredith Gannon (GE Healthcare), Sherry Ellies (Kimberly-Clark), Janice Simmons (Froedtert Health), Rebecca Conway (Clarios), Sarah Harebo (Dartmouth College), Marni King (USI Insurance Services), Carla Kelly (Advocate Health), Colleen Krueger (Newmark), Aly Capp (Children's Wisconsin), Alyssa Glaser (Ehlers), Lori Muller (EXIT Realty Corp. International), Sarah Dunn (CG Schmidt), Krista Hoglund (Security Health Plan), Diamond McKenna (Diamond Assets), Kim Diamond (Dentalhitec Americas), Kelly Helein (Genera), Tessa Pelkowski (Neostella), Jenna Kunde (Johnson Controls), Amy Wilkinson (Hilton), Betsy Ross-Bothe (Elevance Health), Jenny Shufelt (Hoffmaster), Krista Brookman (Northwestern Mutual), Jennifer Tischer Dries (VRC), Kelly Pasztor (Grafana Labs), Elizabeth St. John Kita (Jacobs) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-wisconsin-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

