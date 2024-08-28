Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2024. Wyoming, a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and home to seven national parks, is a state with a diverse economy that extends beyond its well-known mining, agriculture, and tourism industries. Beyond these, the state is home to growing sectors in manufacturing and healthcare.

Despite being the least populated state, the Cowboy State is home to driven and accomplished professionals. Among them is Catherine West, Director of Guest Experiences at Brush Creek Ranch. A seasoned hospitality professional, West has successfully planned and executed over $10 million worth of events in just 25 weeks.

We also honor the career of Jennifer Nelson, Chief of Administration of the National Park Service. Nelson has been a leader in partnerships, conservation of public lands, youth development, business, and finance for nearly 20 years, including working for the US Forest Service, where she served at the field, regional, and Washington office levels.

Finally, we congratulate Jennifer Conner, Vice President of Rural Health for the Southwest Region of the American Heart Association, the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. With a history of working in higher education, Conner is skilled in community engagement, public health, fundraising, community and economic development, and healthcare management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2024.

Tessa Woodcock (SAP), Laura Cuddie (Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts), Jennifer Nelson (National Park Service), Jennifer Conner (American Heart Association), Nicole Hobbs (Billings Clinic), Melissa Stutz (Laramie County Community College), Tammy Reed (Trihydro Corporation), Lacey Russell (AMPEX BRANDS), Jennifer Evans (Climate Cardinals), Allison Gapter (Lightning Estimates), Alexandra Jajonie (Luxury Card), Brittany Ashby (The Align Team), Misty Gehle (Wyoming Community Foundation), Toni Marie Kopack (DAPCPA), Heather Becker (GE Vernova), Shannon Polk (Ivinson Memorial Hospital), Kari Finley (Montana State University), Jill Vail (Sysco), Catherine West (Brush Creek Ranch), Sydney Werry (Brush Creek Ranch), Lael Good (The Ken Blanchard Companies), Melissa Babcock (Kairoi Residential), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/26/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-wyoming-for-2024/

