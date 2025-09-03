Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2025. While Wyoming is the nation's least populated state, it plays an outsized role in industries central to the country's growth. The state's economy is anchored in energy, mining, agriculture, and natural resources, while tourism and recreation continue to draw national and global attention. Within this environment, women leaders are guiding organizations, shaping policy, and strengthening communities across Wyoming.

Among this year's honorees is Stephanie Kearney, Chief Ambulatory Officer of Cody Regional Health, a healthcare system that reaches and serves the entire Big Horn Basin Region of Wyoming. Kearney is a results-oriented healthcare executive with extensive experience in hospital and healthcare settings. As a strategic thinker, she excels in developing and leading multi-site clinical operations initiatives that achieve optimal results in a timely and cost-effective manner, while also enhancing patient care through quality, value-based care, and patient safety.

We also honor Whitney Wickes, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Flat River Minerals. Wickes co-founded the company in 2019, securing $100 million in initial funding to acquire mineral and royalty assets in Wyoming. Under her leadership, the portfolio has expanded more than tenfold and now spans Ohio, West Virginia, Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and North Dakota. Wickes oversees acquisition strategy, title operations, and asset management across a diversified portfolio of upstream assets, including minerals, royalties, and non-operated working interests.

Finally, we celebrate Kelly Hunt, Director of Customer Experience at BCD Travel, a global travel management company. Hunt leads strategy implementation for the company's customer experience organization, shaping services at the second largest travel management company worldwide with $27 billion in annual revenue. She supports more than 200 account managers and 150 operations managers, ensuring consistent service delivery and effective client engagement. Known for her leadership and ability to build strong teams, Hunt also brings technical expertise as a Salesforce power user.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Wyoming for 2025.

Heather Becker (GE Vernova), Jennifer Conner (American Heart Association), Lacey Russell (AMPEX BRANDS), Shelley Hamel (Wyoming Department of Education), Emily Cervone (Benzinga), Stephanie Kearney (Cody Regional Health), Heidi Gross (Gillette College Foundation), Jillian (McGarvin) Balow (MetaMetrics, Inc.), Whitney Wickes (Flat River Minerals), Anita Chambers (Odulair), Erin Smith-Hager (Converse County Bank), Meg Wilson (SPKN), Toni Marie Kopack (DAPCPA), Melissa Cohen (St. John's Health), Cassie Hoover (Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Wyoming), Felicia Kimble (Memorial Hospital of Carbon County), Shannon Polk (Ivinson Memorial Hospital), Kelly Hunt (BCD Travel), DaLisa Morrison (Veterans Home of Wyoming), Catherine West (Brush Creek Ranch), Megan Gardner (Dow Jones), Macey Ackman (Teton Science Schools), Sydney Werry (Brush Creek Ranch), Lael Good (Blanchard Companies), Hayley Mortimer (The Nature Conservancy) and Susan Scarlata (Town of Jackson, WY), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-wyoming-for-2025/

