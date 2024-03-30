Women We Admire Announces Top Women Chief Financial Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Chief Financial Officers of 2024

The Chief Financial Officer has an important role in any company or organization. This C-suite executive is responsible for managing all the financial transactions, including tracking profits and losses, planning for financial wellness, and analyzing the financial standing to ensure continued growth.

It's no surprise that this professional needs to be highly skilled and experienced. This year's honorees include women leaders across a variety of innovative industries all leading their companies and organizations to financial success.

With AI shaping the future of multiple markets, this year's honorees include Anitha Gopalan, the Chief Financial Officer of KX, the market leader in AI Vector database and generative AI. Gopalan brings 25 years of experience as a high-performing finance executive to this role.

In the dynamic aerospace market, we celebrate the leadership of Tiffany Harrison, CFO and VP of Finance for Boeing, an aerospace company that designs and manufactures jetliners, satellites, weapons, and electronic and defense systems. Harrison has spent her career at Boeing, rising through the ranks to the C-suite where she is also responsible for the Air Dominance Programs for Boeing Defense, Space, and Security.

Lastly, we honor the accomplishments of Christy Jacoby, the Chief Financial Officer of PepsiCo, one of the world's most recognizable brands. Jacoby is known for establishing new methods to drive insights that enable financial transparency and better decision-making.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Chief Financial Officers of 2024.

Christy Jacoby (PepsiCo), Natalie Knight (Stellantis), Tiffany Harrison (Boeing), Erica Gessert (Upwork), Jill Timm (Kohl's), Caroline Litchfield (Merck), Lynne Broad (Pizza Hut US, Yum! Brands), Doreen Pryor (Siemens Gamesa), Kelly Kennedy (Willow Innovations, Inc.), Debbie Merritt (Starrex International), Connie James (StubHub), Shannon Nash (Wing), Marie McLucas (Primax Properties), Lisa Hemi (Document Direction Limited), Linda Booker Core5 Industrial Partners, LLC), Lisa Montman (HonorHealth), Kersten Zupfer (Regis), Carolyn Ainslie (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), Ami Desai (Take Command), Anitha Gopalan (KX), Erin Morgan (Sakuma Brothers Farms & Processing), Kimberly Stemley (YWCA Metro St. Louis), Angela Korch (Vail Resorts), Erin Kaylor (BIGGBY COFFEE), Paris Hodge (New Paradigm For Education), Bridgett Thurston (Cents), Kristin Ferge (Capri Communities), Sophia Corona (tZERO Group), Ursula Cuda (YeeGoals), Sweta Shah (Northeast Private Client Group), and Yvonna Stevens (International Youth Foundation).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/27/the-top-women-chief-financial-officers-of-2024/

