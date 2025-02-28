Women We Admire Announces Top Women Chief Financial Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Chief Financial Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Chief Financial Officers of 2025. As the financial stewards of their organizations, these CFOs oversee all aspects of finance, ensuring stability while playing a critical role in shaping long-term strategy. Beyond finance functions, these leaders drive innovation, sustainability, and growth, leveraging sharp analytical skills and a deep understanding of risk management. Their collaborative leadership not only navigates complex challenges but also positions their organizations to succeed.

Among this year's honorees is Cathy Nadeau, Chief Financial Officer of The Juilliard School. Nadeau has led long-range planning scenarios and developed pro forma financials to guide business valuation for multi-billion-dollar transactions. Her expertise includes executing mergers, divestitures, and spin-off transactions, and notably, she delivered $1.2 billion in cost savings and margin improvements for Xerox within two years on a $10 billion revenue base.

We also celebrate Anna Ricardo, Chief Financial Officer of MeriCal. Ricardo is currently leading the turnaround of a $900 million manufacturer in the healthcare sector, leveraging her expertise in financial and operational control to drive manufacturing growth and profitability. She is solely responsible for pricing revenue exceeding $70 million annually and driving cost reductions surpassing $40 million each year.

Lastly, we honor Paula Weger, Chief Financial Officer of Senox Corporation. Weger has successfully resolved over $1 billion in annual liabilities from vendors by securing a global cargo insurance policy and transferring risks from their balance sheets to her organization. Additionally, she implemented an alternative shipping method for customers, resulting in cost savings of over $300,000 per project.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Chief Financial Officers of 2025.

Susan Diamond (Humana), Mandy Fields (E.L.F. BEAUTY), Caroline Litchfield (Merck), Sonya Dixon (Holiday Inn Club Vacations), Chelle Adam (US Soccer Federation), Brenda McCormick (Children's Minnesota), Paula Weger (Senox Corporation), Erin Kaylor (BIGGBY COFFEE), Kristin Ferge (Capri Communities), Anna Gomez (The Grid), Anna Ricardo (MeriCal), Tracie Parent (Kahler Slater), Cathy Nadeau (The Juilliard School), Sophia Corona (tZERO Group), Kimberly Stemley (YWCA Metro St. Louis), Sarah Oliver (Rex Encore LLC), Chaille Brown (Tinuiti), Linda Cozzi (Philadelphia Cricket Club), Diana Donohue (Federated Wireless), Katie Bergeson (Capital Construction), Efrat Yellin (Lili), Marie McLucas (Primax Properties), Alina Panas (4P Strategies), Tiffany Vickers (University of Nevada-Las Vegas), Nancy Millett (Engineered Floors), April Eldridge (ARI-HETRA), Kimberly Strickland (Thaden School), Bree Hardaway (SOCIAL HOUSE INC.®), Ursula Cuda (YeeGoals), Keisha Raspberry (Teremana Tequila), Elizabeth Kittner (Leelyn Smith), Ami Desai (Take Command), Robin Cryderman (Blackstone Drilling Fluids Limited), JoAnn Theys (Lutheran Services in America), Paris Hodge (New Paradigm For Education), Yvonna Stevens (International Youth Foundation), Talyn Guercio (SGP Advisors), Jessica Silwick (ABET), Melissa Hurrington (Premier Claims), Shauna Basile (Short's Travel Management), and Chris Fodor (Kaskaid Hospitality).

