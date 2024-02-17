Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders in Finance for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Finance for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Finance for 2024. The leaders in finance have a crucial role to play in the growth and success of the companies and organizations they serve. These women leaders are critical members of the executive team, responsible for financial planning, market analysis, budgeting and forecasting, and investor relations, as well as helping to drive long-term success and profitability.

This year's honorees are leading the financial futures of some of the most well-known companies in the world. Among them is Jasmine Ahmed, the Global Director of Finance Integration & Capabilities for The Coca-Cola Company. Ahmed brings to this role a passion for innovation, a commitment to investing in top talent, and a wealth of experience in building high-performing teams and winning trust-based business partnerships.

We also recognize honoree Cerita Battles for her accomplishments as the Managing Director and Head of Community and Affordable Lending at JPMorgan Chase. In this role, she is responsible for the company's strategic plan to enable sustainable homeownership among low-to-moderate income consumers and communities, including active duty service members and veterans across the US.

Finally, we want to highlight the amazing career of Melissa Wright, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of American Pacific Mortgage. She has built companies from the ground up to multi-million-dollar acquisitions, led organizations from last to number one in their industry, and grew sales by over 500%.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders in Finance for 2024.

Daniah Robertson (Sodexo), Victoire Sabine Ouédraogo (Citi), Tricia Schumann (MedTherapy Biotechnology), Cerita Battles (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Chitra Arora (J.P. Morgan), Lillie Louis-Fils (Bank of America Merrill Lynch), Maggie Burke (Capital One), Darina Janovova (CBRE), Joanna G. Burish (Custer Financial Services), Pascale Petit-Frere (Prudential Financial), Claire McDonough (Rivian), Jen Earyes (Navient), Jasmine Ahmed (The Coca-Cola Company), Stefanie Gorres (Morgan Stanley), Jennifer Sullo (Earth Finance), Yvonne Garcia (State Street), Shaundra Clay (Beam Suntory), Sharla Godbehere (Equifax), Debbie Merritt (Starrex International), Ilana Esterrich (Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Victoria Kuklina (Pinnacle Home Care), Leah Lombard (DWS Group), Vanessa Rosenthal (KKR), Stephanie Murphy (Central Bank of St. Louis ), Shannon Nash (Wing), Nusrath Khan (Acuity International), Ava Villegas (First United Bank), Ixchell Duarte (CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc., CNL Financial Group), Elisha Gonzalez (FAIRWINDS Credit Union), Melissa Wright (American Pacific Mortgage), Tamar Mogilski (Wealth Enhancement Group), Jonna Turner (Fidelity Bank), Jenna Nicholas (One Planet Group), Mia Liezel Lao (Wings Financial Credit Union ), Yvonna Stevens (International Youth Foundation), Raquel Favela (Grow America), Kristin Ferge (Capri Communities), Sophia Corona (tZERO Group), Kim Bright (Hopelab), Kimberlee Davis (The Bahnsen Group), Michelle Chao (Bertram Capital), Lisa VanArsdale (SageView), Sweta Shah (Northeast Private Client Group), Renee Melville (818 Capital Group), Shay Kleinschmidt (FranFund), Judy VanArsdale (SageView Advisory Group), Liz Hocker (NASDAQ), Kimberly Stemley (YWCA Metro St. Louis), Tara Wachendorf (GreenState Credit Union), Marisa Calderon (Prosperity Now), Tracey Stratton (Advisors Excel), Susan Jenull (US Bank), Jacqueline Reeves (Bryn Mawr Capital Management), and Olivia Ferris (Capstone Partners).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/02/14/the-top-women-leaders-in-finance-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire