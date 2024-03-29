Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders in Law for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Law for 2024

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Law for 2024. Throughout the years, women have made great strides in representation in the American justice system and the legal profession. However, there is still work to be done to reach true equality. Less than 30% of law firm partners are women, and at large firms, it's only 16%.

That's why it's paramount to acknowledge the accomplishments of women leaders in law and provide them with the accolades they deserve and the support they need to continue growing in their careers.

This year's honorees feature many women at the partner level, including Helen Maher, Partner of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, a global law firm established in 1792. Maher is an expert in sports law, dominating two traditionally male spaces.

We also acknowledge the storied career of Jennifer Chheda, the Intellectual Property Partner at Jones Day. With both a JD and PhD in Microbiology, Chheda has 20 years of experience developing and enforcing life science-related patents.

Finally, we extend honors to Britt Miller, Partner at Mayer Brown, a leading global law firm. Miller serves on Mayer Brown's Global Management Committee and co-leads the firm's global Antitrust and Competition practice.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders in Law for 2024.

Susannah Torpey (Winston & Strawn ), Elina Tetelbaum (Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz), Tracy Billows (Seyfarth Shaw), Marie Napoli (Napoli Shkolnik PLLC), Allison Helsinger (Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele), Caroline Kane (Franczek P.C.), Sasha Klein (PwC), Andrea Muchin (Schiller DuCanto & Fleck), Joan Gilbride (Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan), Melanie Scroble (Ansell Grimm & Aaron PC), Kimberley Robidoux (WR Immigration), Charina Garcia (Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP), Helen Maher (Wickersham & Taft LLP), Tamra Moore (Prudential Financial), Ada Okafor (American Board of Surgery), Angka Hinshaw (Amundsen Davis LLC), Diea Schum (Donahue Fitzgerald), Ashley Jackson (Halo 7 Rum), Tatyana Ruderman (InfoLawGroup, LLP), Janean Dunn (IQVIA), Jennifer Chheda (Jones Day), Maggie Ebert (Kutak Rock), Janeé Weaver (Lyft), Britt Miller (Mayer Brown), Lauren Woodland (Novian & Novian), Yvette Puckett Cravins (Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman), Diane Cafferata (Quinn Emanuel), Elinor Sutton (Quinn Emanuel), June Bashant (Tietjen & McGuinn), Danielle Kays (Seyfarth Shaw LLP), Carolyn Martino (Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney), Stephanie Hamm (Thompson & Horton), Mary Powell (Trucker Huss), Monica Williams Monroe (Ellis), Paula Wyatt (Wyatt Law Firm), Christina Russo (Akerman), Erin Lothson (Dandy), and many others.

