Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2025

NEW YORK, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2025. While women make up less than a third of the global workforce in technology-related fields, they are essential contributors to the field. Studies indicate that gender-diverse teams in tech are more innovative, productive, and adept at addressing a broader range of user needs. Women leaders bring deep technical expertise, a strong focus on continuous improvement, and a commitment to developing solutions that matter. These leaders are recognized not only for their ability to adapt in a fast-changing industry but also for their dedication to making a real impact in the communities and organizations they serve.

This year, we honor Christina Fung, Senior Vice President of Consulting Services at GCI, one of the largest IT and business consulting firms in the world. Fung has more than 25 years of financial services and IT experience and has held various management and executive positions throughout her career. She supports CGI teams across 40 countries to deliver value-driven AI solutions to their clients, focusing on AI strategy and driving the company's mandate to enable the responsible use of AI.

We also honor Penelope Merced, Chief Technology Officer at MidCap Financial, a specialty finance firm. Merced drives digital transformation initiatives that generate tangible value for MidCap and pioneers innovative technology strategies. She has headed the IT department since 2016 and has established the five core domains of IT from the ground up. Her top priorities include enterprise data management and data analytics capabilities, cybersecurity risk management, and business process optimization.

Finally, we extend our congratulations to Heather Milam, Head of Americas Technology and Product Engineering at IRIS Software Group, a leading business software and services provider. As a key member of the Americas executive and senior leadership team, Milam ensures that engineering operations run smoothly from conception through execution to deliver successful product outcomes. Within global engineering leadership, she contributes to achieving success across all territories.

Jen Luther (Grammarly), Kimberly Basile (Kyndryl), Nancy Kramer (IBM Consulting), Amy Farrow (Infoblox), Bao Johri (California State University, Fresno), Sreeveni Kancharla (SailPoint), Andrea Markstrom (Schulte Roth & Zabel), Bala Sahejpal (DocuSign), Kristen Conner (IBM), Jenny Lam (Oracle), Lorraine Twohill (Google), Rong Pan (AMD), Dolly Kripalani (onsemi), Manisha Gupta (Oracle), Kinnera Angadi (Verizon Connect), Stacey Schneider (Iron Mountain), Tanya Rodriguez-Heffel (State of Kansas), Margaret Coyle (Salesforce), Lori Chriscoe (Oracle), Tiffani Misencik (Multiplan), Mifnaz Jawahar (Speeda Edge), Lisa Van Ever (Stellic), Priyanka Singhal (U.S. Bank), Abbaseh Samimi (Qualcomm), Samara Nash (symplr), Lynn Tornabene (Anteriad), Lexie Eker (CSG), Narisa Wild (Clarion Events North America), Maranie Brown (BlackRock), Shoma Sarkar Thomas (WellSky), Srilekha Akula (Alto Pharmacy), Ruth Frank (GoTo), Shiloh Lawrence (Active Minds), Taryn Woldagabriel (Bennie Health), Hilina Kebede (Edelman), Rukmini Banerjee (CuroNow), Angela Foglia (secure-transmit), Sarah Foss (Audacy), Penelope Merced (MidCap Financial), Tessa Pelkowski (Neostella), Chandralekha Tanwar (Haptiq), Alexandria Cabello (SITE Technologies), Laura Bermudez (DrumWave), Adrianne Day (Myriad Genetics), Kathy Carter (PhotoShelter), Monica Bajaj (Okta), Haley Heter (Cohesity), Correne Friesen (Tactiq), Kelley Mullick (AVAYLA LLC), Amanda Sarratore (Transylvania University), Shalini Thyagaraja (Microsoft), Stephanie Dwight (Workato), Dana Warren (Canaan), Katie Eggers (KarmaCheck), Christina Fung (GCI), Sheba Roy (Equinix), Nichole Pettway (Accenture), Holly Kempner (Bose Corporation), Radhika Shukla (Oracle), Monika Panpaliya (Microsoft Digital), Jennifer Galantowicz (TDK Technologies, LLC), Brynessa Gradley (Deloitte), and Ladan Herovi (Adobe).

