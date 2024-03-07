Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Austin for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Austin for 2024

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Austin for 2024. Some of the most well-known companies on the planet are headquartered in Austin, the state capital of Texas. A few examples include Whole Foods, Dell Technologies, AMD, Vrbo, and RetailMeNot.

Together, these companies and many others employ tens of thousands of highly skilled workers in the city and beyond, and much of this workforce is led by dynamic, talented women leaders who are dedicated to serving their clients, companies, and communities. Today, we honor their many accomplishments and contributions.

Recognizing an industry leader at one of the top companies headquartered in Austin, we honor the career of Jennifer Manning, a high-level executive at AMD. In her time with this leading technology manufacturing company, Manning boosted the brand value to $8.8 billion in just two years.

Next, we acknowledge the accomplishments of Jocelyn Getson, a change agent in the customer service industry and Vice President at AIG, a leading global insurance organization. Getson is a respected thought leader, frequent speaker, and valued advisor within multiple industry verticals.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Chastity Davenport, the Vice President of Brokerage Development for United Real Estate. As a leader for the sixth largest brokerage in the US, ranking among the fastest-growing brokerages, Davenport was recruited onto the United Real Estate team to be a catalyst for driving national network growth.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Austin for 2024.

Allison Dew (Dell Technologies), Michelle Odajima (Google Data Centers), Allison Ellsworth (Poppi), Alice Paik (Brown Advisory), Kimberly Lasseter (Google Cloud), Julie Shields (Charter Communications), Patty Roze (Verizon), April Downing (Elsewhere Partners), Jolene Weinstein (PorchLight Real Estate Group), Kim Eckert (Kyndryl), Lisa Hendrickson (S&P Global), Lynna Bartosh (Hunt Gather), Katie Kriete (NetSuite), Tammy Gorman (Teradata), Chantel Seymore (SunPower Corporation), Katrina Powers (IDEA Public Schools), Toya Cirica Bell (Bazaarvoice), Shawndra Tobias (Etech Global Services), Brenda Contreras (Self Financial), Lisa Larson (Amplify Credit Union), Felicia Morales (Amplify Credit Union), Erin Reilly (Moody College of Communication), Jamie Smith (Modernize), Swati Nigam (American Friends of HelpAge India), Jocelyn Getson (AIG), Kristina Kennedy (Kickstand Communications), Chastity Davenport (United Real Estate), Natasha Zike (Soul Purpose LLC), Rebecca Temple (Salesforce), and many others.

