Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Colorado for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top Women Leaders of Colorado for 2024. Colorado is home to innovative startups, as well as global Fortune 500 companies. It ranks as the number two state in the nation for technology and science, number four in the concentration of STEM workers, and number six in creative class occupations. Women leaders are thriving in Colorado, as well, spearheading companies in manufacturing, food and agriculture, transportation, health and wellness, aerospace, bioscience, and financial services – to name a few.

Across these industries, women hold many high-ranking roles, including awardee Maria Silveira, the Senior Vice President of Nitrogen Operations for Nutrien, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate. Silveira oversees close to $2 billion in budget and capital over ten nitrogen facilities.

An industry veteran with decades of experience, honoree Connie Savor Price has served the people of Colorado as the Chief Medical Officer for Denver Health for over 21 years. She's also a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado, and earlier in her career, she completed a fellowship with the National Institutes of Health in infection diseases.

Lastly, we honor Christina Allyn, an expert in domestic and international legal issues, with a focus on aviation, data, and technology. Allyn serves as the Chief Counsel of Digital Aviation Solutions for Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services.

Ellen Valde (PwC), Christina Allyn (Boeing), Jennifer Meyer (DispatchHealth), Ariel Dalton (Danone), Yuko Aoyagi (Equinix), Maria Silveira (Nutrien), Allie Kirby (Compass), Connie Savor Price (Denver Health), Lindsey Sousa (AECOM), Audra Brehm (Brehm Media), Kathryn Jacobs (Accenture), Lyn Chassagne (BlackSky), Kim Spahn (American Concrete Pipe Association), Reagan Peña (City of Aurora), Caroline Clevenger (University of Colorado Denver), Sarah Beckman (Ulteig), Whitney Heaps (Unreasonable), Laurie Lyons (Pegasus), Ali Flynn Phillips (Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel LLLP), Marilee Clark (The Vomela Companies), Iswari Natarajan (St. Mary's Academy), Katie Kramer (Boettcher Foundation), Tegan Gaan (EcoVerse), Katina Lundberg (Choozle), Leah Fitz (AirDNA), Nicole Marsh (Imprint Events Group), Pam Bard (Harmony 783), Melanie Ryan Meador (Redeam), Lucinda Hanover (Lumeri), McKenzie Perez (Maxwell), Lauren Kolodrubetz (TEKsystems), Kimberly Stern (Colorado State University), Crystal Stranger (Optic Tax), Alessandra Millican (LandGate), Jessica Wilber (TAKT Manufacturing Solutions), Emily Wilcox (Epic Broadband Solutions), Danielle Lammon (Danielle Shannon Agency), Holli Riebel (Headwaters Center and River Journey), Orly Ripmaster (Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate), and many others.

