Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024. Washington, DC, the capital of the United States, is a vibrant, historic city that pulsates with political significance and cultural richness. Nestled along the banks of the Potomac River, this iconic metropolis is more than just the seat of government. Many innovative industries and dynamic companies thrive there, along with the professional women who lead them.

The recipients of this year's honor have served many top companies and brands, including Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Cisco, Deloitte, and Tony Roma's, as well as working on behalf of leading mission-driven organizations, such as the League of Women Voters, The National Center for Children and Families, and Safe Kids Worldwide.

This year's honorees feature Cindy Southworth, a committed activist who spent her career fighting on behalf of victims of domestic violence. In 2020, after 18 years in leadership roles at the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Southworth continued her mission as the Head of Women's Safety at Meta, one of the most influential technology companies in the world.

The seat of government is also a major hub for the legal market, and today, we honor several women in law, including Judy Smith, Founder and CEO of Smith & Company and a former federal prosecutor. Smith has counseled presidents and world leaders and advised some of the largest companies in the world, including Amazon, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Facebook, Pinterest, and Google. Her ground-breaking career was even the inspiration for the political thriller Scandal.

Another recipient, Sita Sonty, the CEO of Space Tango, previously served as the Head of Human Spaceflight Sales at SpaceX, where she executed the first private spaceflight sale, furthering the ambitious goal of making humans a multi-planetary species.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of DC for 2024.

Nicole Cooper (United Way), Cindy Southworth (Meta), Mary Clark (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Jessica Lightburn (Goldman Sachs), Ola Olude-Afolabi (Federally Employed Women), Stephany Foster (QIAGEN), Kimberly Ford (Fiserv), Aaisha Hamid (Alliant Insurance Services), Sonia Galindo (KBR), Annette Best Blum (Cisco), Jenna Kirkpatrick Howard (Lockton Companies), Sita Sonty (Space Tango), Christine Broad (Edelman Smithfield), Mohaimina Haque (Tony Roma's), Judy Smith (Smith & Company), Kristie Benson (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority), Tricia Brooks (Eisai US), Courtney Peterson (Edison Electric Institute), Christina Cary (Heidrick & Struggles), Laila Haider (Charles River Associates), Nicole Gibson (Guidehouse), Tina Beaty (SHRM), Kristine Korva (Deloitte Consulting), Tanisha Sanders (ITG Brands), Jennifer M. Schlener (Association of American Medical Colleges), Jennifer Joyce (EY), Shaama Pandya (Cornerstone Research), Nalanie Nath (Insight Partners), Jessica Lawrence-Vaca (Array Technologies), Jaime Orlando (Mission Technologies, a division of HII), Jen Earyes (Navient), Amber Northern (Thomas B. Fordham Institute), Margery Kraus (APCO Worldwide), Veleka R. Peeples-Dyer (Opentrons Labworks, Inc.), Amanda Arnold (Valneva), Sarah Courtney (League of Women Voters), Sandra Gasca (Annie E. Casey Foundation), Kelli Burke (Mortgage Bankers Association), Autumn Leatham (City First Broadway), Heather Jenkins (The Literacy Lab), Tiffany Atwell (Ecolab), Tracy Branding Pyle (Ankura), Michelle Potter (KCIC), Torine Creppy (Safe Kids Worldwide), Michele Jawando (Omidyar Network), Karen Decker (International Center for Language Studies), Victoria Galeano (REPOWERLAB LLC), Nicole Mancini (Council of the Great City Schools), Laurie Fenton Ambrose (GO2 for Lung Cancer), Jessica Teal (Teal Media), Norma M. Krayem (Van Scoyoc Associates), Cheryl Baldwin (Pure Strategies), Astrid Schmidt-King (World Trade Center Institute), Kalee Kreider (Ridgely Walsh), Dusanka Delovska-Trajkova (Ingleside), Meaghan McGrath (IFC), Annie Kennedy (EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases), Linda Mercado Greene (Anacostia Organics), Jennifer Storipan (Lot Sixteen), Shrupti Shah (Deloitte Consulting LLP), Elizabeth Caulder (PHOENIX Lifestyle Marketing Group), Judy Ayala (Nueducation), Katie Joyce (KPMG US), Sherri Sampson (University of Maryland Global Campus), Jennifer Hicks (Alvarez & Marsal Taxand), Amiee Aloi (Merck), Elizabeth Lewis (Blackstone Infrastructure Partners), Kathy Clem (Allegis Global Solutions), Katey McCutcheon (Firehouse Strategies), Michele Booth Cole (Safe Shores – The DC Children's Advocacy Center), Jocelyn King (VirgilHR), Laura Connor Smith (Credibility International), Cheryl Baldwin (Pure Strategies), Maura DeMouy (Georgetown University Law Center), Rebecca Lammers (Slalom Consulting), Missy Jenkins (The Assistance Fund), Sheryl Brissett Chapman (The National Center for Children and Families), Tiffany Osborne (Equus Workforce Solutions), Luci Manning (Bipartisan Policy Center), Andréa Rodriguez (Coalition of Urban Serving Universities), Letitia White (Innovative Federal Strategies), Cheryl Bonacci (Civil Rights Corps), Lauren Bianchi (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Nancy Gutzler (KCIC), Rachel Clark (Narrative Strategies DC), and Rowena Kay Mascarenhas (TiE Boston),

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/01/29/the-top-women-leaders-of-dc-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire