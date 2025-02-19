Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of DC for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of DC for 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of DC for 2025. As the nation's capital, Washington DC is a historical and international city known for its diverse population and global influence. DC is home to the largest library in the world, the oldest fish market in the U.S., and over 170 embassies and international cultural centers. The top industries that drive the thriving economy include government, healthcare, communications, technology, retail, and tourism.

Among this year's honorees is Nadia Daar, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer at Amnesty International USA. Through more than 20 years of social justice and human rights work, including as a student and community organizer, Daar has cultivated deep experience in driving impact through evidence-based research and policy proposals, media, and alliance building.

We also celebrate Samantha Segall, VP and Head of Government Affairs at Shift5. Segall is a government affairs executive with over 18 years of experience. Over the past decade, she has shaped key legislation and managed large-scale legislative initiatives, securing more than $800 million in plus-ups and new programs while protecting millions of dollars from program cuts in highly constrained budget environments.

Lastly, we congratulate Morgan Flores, Senior Director of Performance Marketing at Clutch, a B2B marketplace. Flores manages a team of six and leads SEO, content, paid media, and conversion rate optimization strategy for Clutch. She oversees a platform with over 1.5 million monthly users, more than 200,000 web pages, and 350,000 businesses worldwide.

Mary Clark (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Cindy Southworth (Meta), Nicole Cooper (United Way Worldwide), Aaisha Hamid (Alliant Insurance Services), Ola Olude-Afolabi (US Department of Commerce), Sonia Galindo (KBR), Mohaimina Haque (Tony Roma's), Jenna Howard (Lockton Companies), Annette Best Blum (Cisco), Laila Haider (Charles River Associates Inc.), Tanisha Sanders (ITG Brands), Nadia Daar (Amnesty International USA), Kate Warren (Devex), Jennifer Joyce (EY), Jaime Orlando (Mission Technologies), Veleka Peeples-Dyer (Syridex Bio), Jennifer Schlener (Association of American Medical Colleges), Tiffany Atwell (Ecolab), Sandra Gasca (Annie E. Casey Foundation), Kristine Korva (Deloitte US Consulting), Autumn Leatham (City First Broadway), Rowena Kay Mascarenhas (TiE Boston), Sarah Shirck (Yes& Agency), Samantha Segall (Shift5), Sarah Courtney (League of Women Voters), Torine Creppy (Safe Kids Worldwide), Karen Decker (International Center for Language Studies), Margery Kraus (APCO Worldwide), Jessica Teal (Teal Media), Christina Worthington (SKDKnickerbocker), Cheryl Baldwin (Pure Strategies, Inc.), Lauren Bianchi (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Rebecca Consolvo (9Box Consulting), Victoria Galeano (REPOWERLAB LLC), Norma Krayem (Van Scoyoc Associates), Meaghan McGrath (IFC), Paris Ackwood-Moore (Advocates for Youth), Elizabeth Caulder (PHOENIX Lifestyle Marketing Group), Linda Greene (Anacostia Organics), Jennifer Hicks (Alvarez & Marsal), Kalee Kreider (Ridgely Walsh), Sherri Sampson (University of Maryland Global Campus), Shrupti Shah (Monitor Deloitte), Letitia White (Innovative Federal Strategie), Cynthia Robinson-Rivers (Transcend Education), Morgan Flores (Clutch), Kathy Clem (Allegis Global Solutions), Tiffany Osborne (Equus Workforce Solutions), Laura Smith (Credibility International), Kinjo Kiema (Advocates for Youth), Rachel Gartner Clark (Narrative Strategies DC), Nicole Mancini (Council of the Great City Schools), and Luci Manning (Bipartisan Policy Center).

