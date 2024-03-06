Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Georgia for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Georgia for 2024

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Georgia for 2024. Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi, and its thriving economy lives up to the hype. With 159 counties and a population of over 11 million, The Peach State is home to a multitude of thriving industries – including education, technology, agriculture, life sciences, and manufacturing – and the ambitious women who lead them.

It's impossible to recognize women leaders of Georgia without including Coca-Cola, headquartered in Atlanta, the capital city of the Southeast – this year's honorees include Laura Wagnon, Vice President and Global Customer and Commercial Lead for The Coca-Cola Company. She's been proudly serving this American staple for over three decades.

Leading in the technology sector, we also recognize honoree Devynne Floyd, the Regional Vice President of Sales for Toast, a cloud-based restaurant management software company. After studying culinary arts and hotel management, Floyd decided to blend her passions to become a leader in the restaurant technology space.

Finally, combining the top Georgia education and agriculture industries, we extend our congratulations to Cassie Ann Kiggen, the Chief Communications Officer for the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Georgia for 2024.

Laura Wagnon (The Coca-Cola Company), Bridget Xue (Deloitte), Michelle Banks (Kohl's), Tanie Eio (UPS), Sue Kolloru Barger (Pearson PLC), Gurminder Sandhu (PwC), Cassie Ann Kiggen (University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences), Amy Wright (Avanade), Ania Caruso (Gallagher), Vivian Greentree (Fiserv), Devynne Floyd (Toast), Lenore Cusick (CIBC Private Wealth US), Tiffany Parr (Navana Health Agency), Sylvia Cintron (Forward Air), Alyson Wooten (Berkeley Research Group), Shannon Heath-Longino (Truist), June Kim (UHY Consulting), Candice Scale (CHA Consulting), Shantay Bolton (Georgia Institute of Technology), Shira Miller (National DCP), Cherelle Cortez (Layton Construction), Katherine Jacobs (Accenture), Ani Paulson (Marcus & Millichap), Kyla Thompson (VinTraxx Automotive), Patricia Fritz (UCB), Kelley Daviss (Lendmark Financial Services), Anita Ward (Care Solace), Blythe Keeler Robinson (Sheltering Arms Early Education and Family Centers), Jane Vaden Thacher (Vaden Automotive Group), Renee Rives (Automation Personnel Services), Ansley Howze (American Heart Association), Kristalyn Mumaw (Insight Sourcing Group), Nikkia Adolphe (Outcast), Amanda Taylor (FinQuery), Pam Lopez (Customer Focused Strategies), Julie Ann Crommett (Collective Moxie), Susan Schayes (ChenMed), Samantha Hutchinson (Fort Valley State University), Anita Murphy (Jerusalem House), Carolyn Oppenheimer (Halpern Enterprises), Catherine A Downey (CATMEDIA), Deborah Gokie (Arthritis Foundation), Carrie Wheeler (Liquid Web), Kelly Katherine Heilpern (Ammunition), Kyle Rivera (Crossfire Hurricane), Tonya Lanthier (Divorce123), Tameka Williamson (Celestial Enterprises, LLC), Slma Shelbayah (Yardstick Management I Diversified Search Group), Candice St. Pierre (Nirvana Water Sciences), Ashley Touchton (Orange Sparkle Ball), Taylor Ramsey (OneGoal Metro Atlanta), Chasidy Privett (Laine Federal), Kiki Ramsey (The Positive Psychology Coaching and Diversity Institute), Kathy Fithen (KPMG International), Adriana Ibarra Vazquez (NTT Cloud Communications US Inc.), and Danielle Wilburn (Meta).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/04/the-top-women-leaders-of-georgia-for-2024/

