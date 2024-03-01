Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Houston for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Houston for 2024

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Houston for 2024. A worldwide cultural epicenter, the city of Houston has a flourishing international community, including the consular offices of 86 nations – the largest number in the country. Plus, the education level of Houston residents has continued to climb since the 1990s.

With so much diverse talent in one place, it's no surprise that Houston also has booming medical and research industries and is home to some of the most well-known companies in the world, and many of these companies are being led by well-educated, ambitious women who call the Bayou City home.

One exceptionally ambitious woman leader is honoree Kindel Nuño, an Executive Vice President for household name Mattress Firm, the nation's largest specialty mattress retailer. Nuño oversees all legal, risk, compliance, and insurance functions for the company and is a sought-after voice for matters relating to strategic transactions, acquisitions, marketing, merchandising, and more.

Next, we acknowledge the accomplishments of forward-thinking leader, Stacie Prescott. As Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Energy for insurance giant The Hartford, Prescott has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and is a certified instructor for insurance courses in all 50 states.

Also among this year's awardees is financial industry leader, Kris Cobb. Cobb is a Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo Advisors who's been with the company and its predecessor firms for the past 23 years – her entire career.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Houston for 2024.

Sarah Fedele (Deloitte & Touche), Stacie Prescott (The Hartford), Victoria Okotie (Kevin Mitch Group), Geeta Thakorlal (Worley), Reda Hicks (Hicks PLLC), Kindel Nuño (Mattress Firm), Lindsay Thomason (The Nanny League), Deepa Poduval (Black & Veatch), Jessica Jackson (Apache), Kara Dias (ERM), Elsy Ocejo (Illes Seasonings & Flavors), Kris Cobb (Wells Fargo Advisors), Jamie Safier (Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation), Cydonii Fairfax (Metropolitan Transit Authority), Anne Neeson (Memorial Hermann Foundation), Chelsea Hendrickson (PwC), Claudia Eguez Buchanan (Aztec Facility Services), Holly Clapham Rosenow (Houston First Corporation), Kerri Quinn (Arroyo Investors), Din Chaney (Diverse Recruiting Experts), Sarah Sims (University of Houston), Elena Ippolitova (Kroll), Akrit Kaur (Accenture), Nicole Ledet (Fort Bend County), Misti Jeter (BlackPearl Technology), Amy Waterman (Houston Methodist), Priya Aswani (Microsoft), Tiffany Hughey (HCFO Group), Lindsay Massengill (Accenture), Tania Daniel (Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas), Misha McClure (Comcast), Cynthia Hubbard (EY-Parthenon), Rebecca Mansfield (Cadence McShane Construction Company), Sydney Dao (Houston First), Brittney White (Mynd), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/02/27/the-top-women-leaders-of-houston-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire