Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Illinois for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Illinois for 2024

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Illinois for 2024. As the second largest producer of corn in the US, it's no surprise that one of the top industries in the state is agribusiness and food processing. But The Prairie State doesn't stop there. Illinois' thriving economy is home to businesses across a wide variety of sectors, including information technology, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, business and professional services, education, and more.

Across these industries, women hold many high-ranking positions, including honoree Ami Patel, the Chief Operating Officer for technology powerhouse Elite RF, a leader in RF/microwave power amplification technology.

Recognized for her multi-faceted approach and deep industry knowledge, we also recognize the career of A. Kay Hare, Managing Director of Accenture, a business management consulting firm, where she leads the Stories team to develop client story features and promote brand awareness.

Finally, we extend our honors to Kelly Dotson, the President of Numerator, a data and tech company focused on first-party consumer data insights. Dotson is a data-driven, customer-first marketer who oversees and aligns multiple teams at Numerator.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Illinois for 2024.

Cindy Goody (Grow a Food Career, LLC), Christina Meitus (Salesforce), Tracie Morris (Corewell Health), Susana Suarez (Amcor), Aisha Khurshid (Amazon Web Services), Andrea Danes (EY US LLC), Veronica Glickman (Autism, Behavioral & Educational Services Inc.), Kimberly Evans (Northern Trust Securities), Paulina Heinkel (IFF), Julia Rowe (Kroll), Jennifer Lagunas (TerSera Therapeutics), Véronique Thouin (Accenture), Elise Couston (NEWMARK), Maggie Mikaitis (CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC), Rebecca McCullagh (Mosaic North America), A. Kay Hare (Accenture), Pam Flaherty (NFP), Rosa De Luna-Frede (Andersen), Kelly Dotson (Numerator), Liz Hayes (Heidrick & Struggles), Dianna Henrich (GCM Grosvenor), Jessica Stacy (Influential), Carolyn Dolezal (ASUG), Jennifer Penich (Influencer), Mollie Sitkowski (Faegre Drinker), Liz Murnin (PETERMAYER), April Kates-Ellison (The Lights On Collective), Susan Graff (Resource Recycling Systems), Aimée Eubanks Davis (Braven), Emma Rodriguez-Ayala (Ariel Investments), Lisa Stafford (Stafford Communications), Kristen Fitzpatrick (Miller, Cooper & Co., Ltd.), Annu Khot (Socíale Dispensary), Lauren Izaks (All Points Public Relations), Olga Spivak (YCharts), Sophia Piliouras (Minority Corporate Counsel Association), Carolyn Lowstuter (Robertson Lowstuter), Heather Becker (ADDA Infusion), Ami Patel (Elite RF), Susan Reilly (Reilly Connect), Sandra Lee (Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services), Selvei Rajkumar (KLA Schools of Plainfield), and Sabrina Lloyd (Lloyd Agencies).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/11/the-top-women-leaders-of-illinois-for-2024/

