Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Iowa for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Iowa for 2023. Iowa has a longstanding tradition of recognizing and honoring women's heritage and their contributions. In 1975, The Iowa Commission on the Status of Women (ICSW) established the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame, welcoming four women into the Hall of Fame each year. As of 2023, 193 women will have been inducted into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame. Furthermore, the University of Iowa has a proud legacy of empowering women dating back to 1968, with Christine Grant becoming the university's first and only women's Athletic Director, emerging as a national leader in the gender equity movement in sports.

More recently, the Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds was reelected in 2022 after serving a full term in 2018, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the state's history. Women are actively taking on leadership positions in any and all industries, as exemplified by this year's accomplished awardees.

First, Kimberly D. Hunter is the interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nurse Executive of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC), recognized as one of the best hospitals in the US. Additionally, Michelle Halverson, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of GreatAmerica Financial Services, extends her legal expertise to handle all legal affairs and compliance, advising senior leadership and the board of directors on various corporate matters. Meanwhile, Donna Tweeten, President of Hy-Vee has 30 years of experience in the field.

Brooke Kensinger (MercyOne Elkader Medical Center), Sophia Ahmad (WesleyLife), Kimberly D. Hunter (University of Iowa Health Care), Jennifer Bennett (Shive-Hattery), Monica Friedman (LCS), Sarah Theis (Sammons Financial Group Companies), Valarie Vest (Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.), Emily Bertino Honings (Guaranteed Rate Affinity), Sara Laures (VGM Group), Tami Vetter (Ellivett Group, Inc.), Michelle Halverson (GreatAmerica Financial Services), Tina Fritz (Bankers Trust), Joanna Fravel (Clique Hospitality), Suzanna de Baca (Business Publications Corporation, Inc.), Courtney Hiveley (Kingland), Kelley Donovan (Richmond Investment Services), Ellen Willadsen (Holmes Murphy & Associates), Sarah Woods (DockYard), Colleen Bell (Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.), Carole Custer (Iowa State University), Ashtyn Zinn (Elanco), Monique Moore (UScellular), Emily Jorgensen (Upper Iowa University), Janelle Buxton (Big Grove Brewery), Katie Steinke (Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/11/14/the-top-women-leaders-of-iowa-for-2023/

