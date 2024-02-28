Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2024. In addition to being an amazing place for anyone who appreciates fine dining, lively entertainment, and all things outdoors, Louisiana's diverse economy also offers ample opportunities for business leaders in a wide variety of fields. The state is home to many traditional industries, like energy and manufacturing, as well as emerging sectors, including technology, science, and aerospace. Plus, being ranked one of the top 10 most fun states in the US, the entertainment industry in Louisiana is also booming.

In the emerging industries of technology and science, this year's honorees include Anne Foundas. As Managing Director of the Brain Institute of Louisiana, Foundas is focused on developing innovative treatment programs to enhance speech function, language learning, and memory in brain-injured patients.

Within the realm of manufacturing, we also honor the CEO of Aerowest International, Maria Bhacca. AeroWest International has been a trusted manufacturer and service provider for over 140 years, and Bhacca brings over 30 years of executive experience to this leadership role.

Finally, we acknowledge the accomplishments of honoree Kristi Satterla, an HR leader for Sasol, a global chemicals and energy company, where she brings her extensive professional experience in labor relations to Sasol's global workforce.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Louisiana for 2024.

Christine Albert (LCMC Health), Vicky Romero (SCP Health), Deborah Ford (Ochsner Health), Annette Dowdle (HUB International Gulf South), Eugenie Guillot (Lockton Companies), Jodi Conachen (Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center), Tammi Griffin-Major (lgiers Charter School Association), Cynthia DiCarlo (Louisiana State University), Jeanne Goedecke (Hancock Whitney), Eboni Buchanan (Woman's Hospital), Maria Bhacca (AeroWest International), Carmen Randolph (Women's Foundation of the South), Marjorie Briley (Ascend Math), Deb Grant (Corporate Playbook), Veronica Gillispie-Bell (Louisiana Department of Health; Louisiana Perinatal Quality), Dolfinette Martin (Operation Restoration), Anne Fuselier (Tulane University), Tamara Wyre (Hancock Whitney), Imanni Sheppard (The Medical Humanities and Health Disparities Institute), Leigh Ann Ripka (Rudick Construction Group), Jené Liggins (Pahara Institute) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/02/26/the-top-women-leaders-of-louisiana-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire