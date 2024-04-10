Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2024

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2024. The auto industry has been a primary driver of Michigan's economy since the early 20th century. It's no surprise that General Motors and Ford ranked numbers one and two for top companies headquartered in Michigan in 2023.

But over the decades, several other innovative, prominent industries have taken hold of the Great Lake State. Among them are healthcare, education, supercenters, manufacturing, and technology.

In the health sector, we recognize the career of Shatica McDonald, the Managing Director and Client Account Lead for Accenture, a Fortune Global 500 company specializing in information technology services and consulting. McDonald leads an entire business and P&L for one of Accenture's major health clients.

Next, we pivot back to the auto industry to acknowledge the impressive career of Jennifer Goforth, an Executive Director for General Motors. Goforth has global responsibility for all of GM's Service Deliverables, and she's responsible for GM's service operations in North and South America.

Finally, we honor Maggie Sans, the Vice President of Community Relations for Walmart, the largest employer in the world in 2023. Sans leads the company's effort to strengthen the investment that stores and associates make in communities, neighborhoods, and with customers across the United States.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2024.

Annalisa Esposito Bluhm (Northrop Grumman), Jenifer Neptune (Boutique Hotel Professionals), Tracy Fuerst (Magna International), Krista Boe (Acorn Health), Brandi Huyser (Amway), Alison Gaudreau (Michigan State University), Crystal Bell (i3 Verticals), Tricia Bailey (FuturePlan), Coriel Taylor (Accenture), Sydney Bonham (Northpointe Bank), Kathi Sitek (Diversified Members Credit Union), Wendy Zelond (AltaGas), Patricia Deldin (University of Michigan), Kari Bliss (PADNOS), Christina Frank (Cornerstone Alliance), Alicia Cordoba (Aquinas College), Ashley Ward (W Talent Solutions), Micah Hood (City of Detroit), Soon Hagerty (Hagerty), Mary Kratz (Interoperability Institute), Brenda Arbelaez (PALS INTERNATIONAL), Whitney Weiner (Whole Dental Wellness), Courtney Smith (Detroit Phoenix Center), Nada Sitto (MWHS Design), Alison Orlans (Orlans PC & Revlegal), Shatica McDonald (Accenture), Jennifer Goforth (General Motors), Deba Harper (CHAMP Nation), Shannon Maloney (Strategic Retirement Partners), Teresa Cerbolles (General Motors), Wendy Taylor (ATC Healthcare), Teri Grieb (Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences), Korin Visocchi (Michigan State University - Eli Broad College of Business), Jeenal Vora (HARMAN International), Beth Timmerman (Central Michigan University), and many others.

