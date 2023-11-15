Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2023. New Jersey has experienced a notable evolution in terms of women's leadership, reflecting a broader societal shift towards inclusivity and equal representation. These women-led businesses have not only broken gender barriers but have also promoted the further advancement of gender equality in traditionally male-dominated industries. A majority of our accomplished woman leaders highlighted this year for New Jersey have assumed pivotal roles demonstrating their dedication to humanitarian efforts, HR, education, non-profit organizations especially in the areas of DEI, and economic empowerment of minorities.

This year's honorees include Michele Tuck-Ponder, former mayor of Princeton Township and current Executive Director of Destination Imagination. Awardee Dr. Roslina Racioppi, President and CEO of WOMEN Unlimited, explored women's mentoring practices in her dissertation, "Women's Mentoring Wisdom" focusing on mid-career levels. Additionally, Amanda DeMartino successfully leads the athletic department at the College of New Jersey, one of the most successful NCAA Division III programs in the nation.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2023.

Kellie Terry (Johnson & Johnson), Deb Pfennig (The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson), Sonia Luaces (PwC), Sarah Hersey (Bristol Myers Squibb), Lyenda Delp (BlackRock), Heather Leef (Deloitte), Elizabeth Koehler (BlackRock),

Pia House Walker (St. Joseph's Health), Jennifer Nevins (PS&S), Subba Ramaswamy (Accenture), Maureen J. Lally (Paychex), Shannon Simon (Arch Insurance Group), Alesia Visconti (FranServe), Sue James (Haleon), Dawn Serpe (Collabera), Gail Seymour (Novartis), Rachel Richter (Optum), Jennifer Carter-Lawyer (TD), Jennifer D'Angelo (New Jersey Innovation Institute), Catherine Tantillo (Abbett & Co. LLC), Yvonne Ramirez (Albert Einstein College of Medicine), Cassandra Porter (Mastercard), Shawn Abner-Purnell (South Jersey Industries), Rosina Racioppi (WOMEN Unlimited, Inc), Mandy Adams-Moreland (Acrisure), Allyson Johnson (OPEN Health), Shruthi Reddy (Sage Group Technologies, Inc.), Shakeema North (Covenant House New York), Rebecca Conti Koar (Ascend Wellness Holdings), Renata Vallese Munhoz (Mars Wrigley), Jen Waltz (Kron), Britt Kleine (City Fitness), Michele Tuck-Ponder (Destination Imagination), Gabrielle Centra-Taylor (Rainbow ABA), Rume Joy Azikiwe-Oyeyemi (City Year), Denise Sena (Sena Associates LLC), Heather Griffin (Impact XM), Gigi Polo (Dauphin Americas), Ayesha Simons (Colgate-Palmolive), Rubyna Zito (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), Elaine ColSn (Bayer), Kristine Keane (Hackensack Meridian Health), Pam Sullivan (Good Grief, Inc.), Beth Collington (Henry Schein), Sandra LaFoca (Seqirus), Amanda DeMartino (The College of New Jersey), Naima Ricks (After-School All-Stars New Jersey), Michelle Lifschitz (Cowen), Pratiksha Nirmale (Circle K), Hayley Guerra (THE MAX Challenge), Sree Vadlamani (UnitedHealth Group), Maddy Cretella (Landmark Hospitality), Rakhi Bhattacharya (Fiserv), Erika Hagberg (Google), Tammy Anne Duffy, Maria Rodriguez (Care Counseling Center of Bridgewater), Monika Saksena (Google), and Neetu Sangari (Pfizer).

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/11/13/the-top-women-leaders-of-new-jersey-for-2023/

