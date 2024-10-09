Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2024. As a vibrant economic hub, New Jersey is renowned for its leadership in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, IT, and transportation. This year's honorees have excelled in these key industries and many others, shaping the dynamic business landscape of The Garden State.

Among these leaders is Erika Hagberg, Google's Director and Global Client Lead. Joining the company in 2005, Hagberg built the financial services vertical, helping Fortune 500 companies build their brands digitally by utilizing Google's search, display, video, social, mobile, and programmatic offerings across all screens.

We also acknowledge the career of Stephanie Gratton Barrett, a Distinguished Scientist at Merck & Co. and one of Merck's leading experts in polymer and bioconjugate chemistry. Barrett is currently leading the team responsible for designing Merck's next generation of long-acting implant and injectable products with potential applications in neuroscience, HIV, and other infectious diseases.

Finally, we congratulate Catherine Tantillo, Global Head of Social Impact at Lord Abbett, a global asset management firm. During her 24-year career at Lord Abbett, Tantillo has held a variety of senior positions and now oversees high-impact programs that advance community engagement aligned with the firm's corporate values.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2024.

Yin Becker (Stryker), Kathleen Dimmick (Foot Locker), Deborah Pfennig (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines), Sonia Luaces (PwC), Suzanne Macnow (CBRE), Sarah Hersey (Bristol Myers Squibb), Rachel Richter (Optum), Jennifer Lawyer (TD), Priyanka Rath (J.P. Morgan), Michelle Stanley-Nurse (PNC), Subba Lakshmi Ramaswamy (Accenture), Shannon Simon (Arch Insurance Group), Dawn Serpe (TalentBridge Network), Gail Seymour (Novartis), Maureen Lally (Paychex), Anubha Gaur (Quest Diagnostics), Elizabeth Koehler (BlackRock), Shakeema North-Albert (Covenant House New York), Sue James (Self-Employed), Erika Hagberg (Google), Debalina Bera (IBM), Stephanie Gratton Barrett (Merck & Co., Inc.), Neetu Sangari (Pragya Tech Leaders), Rosina Racioppi (WOMEN Unlimited, Inc.), Grace Hoefig (Franklin Templeton), Mandy Adams Moreland (Acrisure), Rebecca Conti Koar (Ascend Wellness Holdings), Britt Kleine (Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academy), Alesia Visconti (FranServe), Jen Waltz (Kron), Catherine Tantillo (Lord Abbett), Renata Vallese Munhoz (Mars), Shruthi Reddy (Sage Group Technologies, Inc.), Danielle Beneduce Valente (Toast), Diane Loughlin (Premier Inc.), Kimberlee Murphy (Withum), Michelle Lifschitz (TD Securities), Heather McBride Leef (Deloitte), Lee Personeni (Guggenheim), Elaine Colón (Bayer), Ayesha Simons (Colgate-Palmolive), Rubyna Zito (FINRA), Rume Joy Azikiwe-Oyeyemi (City Year), Automne Bennett (Princess, Inc.), Emily Aponte (BSE Global), Naima Ricks (After-School All-Stars New Jersey), Maria Rodriguez (Care Counseling Center of Bridgewater), Gigi Polo (Parsons School of Design), Michele Tuck-Ponder (Destination Imagination), Pam Sullivan (Good Grief, Inc.), Heather Griffin (Impact XM), Maddy Cretella (Landmark Hospitality), Recia Howard (Programs for Parents), Gabrielle Centra-Taylor (Rainbow ABA), Amanda DeMartino (The College of New Jersey), Pratiksha Nirmale (Circle K), Christina Poirier (Anywhere Real Estate), Sherrie Pietranico-Cole (Regeneron), Sandra LaFoca (Seqirus US), Hayley Guerra (THE MAX Challenge), Sree Vadlamani (UnitedHealth Group), and Beth Collington (exocad America Inc., Zahn Dental).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/07/the-top-women-leaders-of-new-jersey-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

